#HappyBirthday: 5 times Rajkummar Rao underwent shocking transformations for films

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 31, 2022, 07:00 am 2 min read

Happy birthday, Rajkummar Rao!

Actor Rajkummar Rao is undoubtedly a powerhouse when it comes to acing roles with many intricate layers. Be it a full-fledged role or a cameo appearance in a film, Kumar surely makes his presence known. While his on-screen portrayals may seem effortless, the actor puts in everything and more to nail his roles. On his 38th birthday, we look at his shocking transformations.

#1 'Bose: Dead/Alive'

For his web series on Subhash Chandra Bose, the actor wanted to really get into the skin of his character. He had shaved half of his head and also put on 11 kilos for his role, despite makers offering to use prosthetics. "I decided that I wanted to see the character whenever I looked in a mirror and not Rajkummar," he'd told Mumbai Mirror.

#2 'Badhaai Do'

The actor appeared in Badhaai Do—a sequel to the 2018 film Badhaai Ho!—along with his co-star Bhumi Pednekar. His role as Shardul Thakur required him to be extremely fit and that's exactly what Kumar worked on. The end result? An insanely ripped physique! To get into his fitness regime, the actor followed a strict diet consisting of broccoli, vegan protein, and skimmed milk paneer.

#3 'Trapped'

Trapped was a film that earned the actor several accolades and praise from the audience. Although, nailing this role was no cakewalk for him as it required him to physically and mentally put his limits to the test. Kumar would reportedly lock himself up in order to get into the persona of his character and also followed a strict diet of coffee and carrots.

#4 'Omerta'

In 2018, Kumar essayed the role of terrorist Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh in the Hansal Mehta helmed Omerta. While the film did not call for drastic body transformations, he had to condition his mind to "gather a lot of hatred and anger" in himself. He did this by watching videos, documentaries, and hate speeches by Sheikh. He also revealed that the role "disturbed" him.

#5 'Raabta'

Further, the Stree actor made a guest appearance in the reincarnation drama film Raabta. Kumar underwent a major transformation to play the role of a 324-year-old man in the film. It reportedly took him five to six hours daily to get through prosthetics and makeup. Interestingly, the team tested 16 different looks before they zeroed in on the one shown in the film.

