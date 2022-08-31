Entertainment

What is Pa Ranjith's latest film, 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu' all about?

What is Pa Ranjith's latest film, 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu' all about?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 31, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

'Natchathiram Nagargirathu' will hit the theaters on Wednesday.

Acclaimed filmmaker Pa Ranjith is back with a romantic drama Natchathiram Nagargirathu, which will hit the theaters on Wednesday. Ahead of its premiere, the film had a special screening on Monday in Mumbai, which was attended by celebrities including the likes of Anurag Kashyap. Positive reviews are being showered on the movie by critics and fans. Here's all you need to know about it.

Cast Meet the cast of 'Natchathiram Nagargirathu'

Unlike Ranjith's previous outings, the actors of Natchathiram Nagargirathu are lesser known in the industry. Dushara Vijayan, who played the leading lady in the director's previous film Sarpatta Parambarai is playing the female lead in this film, too. Kalidas Jayaram, who shot to massive fame after his Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal will be seen playing the male protagonist along with Kalaiyarasan.

Crew Yaazhi Films and Neelam Productions are financially backing it

As far as the technical crew is concerned, Tenma is on board the project as the music composer. Kishor Kumar is cranking the camera and editing is done by Selva RK. Ranjith has bankrolled the project under his production label Neelam Productions along with Yaazhi Films. This film will mark Ranjith's first theatrical outing after 2018's Kaala starring Rajinikanth in the lead role.

Box office Clash with 'Chiyaan' Vikram's 'Cobra'

Natchathiram Nagargirathu will lock horns with "Chiyaan" Vikram's most-awaited film Cobra, which is also releasing on Wednesday. Cobra, directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu stars Srinidhi Shetty as the leading lady. Cobra marks the comeback of Vikram to the big screens after more than two years. So, there might be a clash at the box office between the films. Let's wait and see how they perform.

Quote Here's what Kashyap said about the film

As mentioned earlier, Anurag Kashyap attended the special screening of Natchathiram Nagargirathu. About the film, he said, "Rene (Vijayan) in the film imbibes the spirit of Pa Ranjith. This is my favorite Pa Ranjith film. He is his most vulnerable and naked in this film. Special mention for all the wonderful actors and the music and the cinematographer and the editor (sic)."