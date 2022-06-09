Entertainment

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan are now officially man and wife

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 09, 2022, 10:31 am 2 min read

South star Nayanthara and Kollywood director Vignesh Shivan finally tied the knot on Thursday.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are finally married now. The pair tied the knot at Sheraton Grand, Mahabalipuram at around 8:30am on Thursday. With only limited guests and strict protocols in place, Shivan officially announced this high-profile affair a few days back at a press meet. Official wedding pictures of the couple are yet to come out though. Congratulations to the newlyweds!

First pictures Photos are expected to be shared this afternoon

Shivan, while announcing the wedding plans, also promised that he will share the official pictures on social media in the afternoon. So, fans are expecting to see the event images soon on Shivan's Instagram handle as Nayanthara does not have one. Shivan also promised that he and Nayanthara will host a meet-and-greet event for the media as a married couple on Saturday.

Details Shivan penned a heartfelt note hours before the wedding

Shivan shared a series of throwback pictures with his then-would-be wife hours before their wedding. Sharing them, he penned a heart-warming note. It read, "#Nayanthara! My #Thangamey! Excited to see u walking up the aisle in a few hours! Praying God for all the goodness, looking forward to starting a new chapter officially in front of our beloved family and best of friends (sic)."

Speculation Will we see Nayan-Wikki's wedding video on OTT?

Meanwhile, reports suggest that the couple has also sold their wedding video rights to a popular OTT platform for a whopping sum. Ace filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon has reportedly directed the video coverage of their wedding ceremony. And the footage will be presented in the form of a documentary on the OTT platform. Let's wait for an official confirmation regarding this news.

History A timeline of the couple's relationship

Nayan and Shivan have been in a relationship for more than six years. They first met on the sets of the Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Thaan in 2015. In 2021, Shivan shared a picture that put the focus on a ring on Nayan's finger, sparking speculations about their engagement. Later, the Aramm actor confirmed that they were indeed engaged during a talk show.