Entertainment

Moments when birthday girl Sonam Kapoor rocked pregnancy like pro

Moments when birthday girl Sonam Kapoor rocked pregnancy like pro

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 09, 2022, 09:57 am 2 min read

Sonam Kapoor, who is celebrating her 37th birthday today, announced her pregnancy in March this year.

Navigating through pregnancy can be pretty intimidating. And for celebrities, it's all the more stressful as they are always in the limelight, especially when they are expecting. But for actor Sonam Kapoor, who is celebrating her 37th birthday on Thursday, it has been an easy task. On her birthday, let's look at five times when she rocked her pregnancy like a pro.

Truth When she spoke about the realities of pregnancy

In an interview with Vogue, Kapoor opened up about how difficult the first three months of pregnancy have been. She said, "Nobody tells you how hard it is. Everybody tells you how wonderful it is." "The reason we are all here is to change and become better versions of ourselves. So that evolution is something I look forward to," she said.

Fitness When she chose fitness over maintaining a perfect body

In the same interview, Kapoor also spoke about how important it is to stay healthy and fit especially when one is pregnant. The Veere Di Wedding actor added that she has been practicing yoga and weight training to keep herself healthy. She also insisted that her focus is to maintain a healthy body rather than dieting to keep an ideal size.

Posts When Kapoor kick-started her birthday week flaunting her pregnancy glow

A day ahead of her birthday, Kapoor shared moments from her maternity diaries on Instagram. In the video, the Neerja actor was seen strolling down the streets along with her husband businessman Anand Ahuja. Sharing the video, she wrote, "Back home.. birthday week starts (sic)." In the clip, a radiant Kapoor was seen flaunting her pregnancy glow and baby bump.

Announcement When she announced in style that she is expecting

Kapoor announced to the world that she is expecting by sharing a series of photos with Ahuja in March. The monochrome photos showed her cradling her baby bump while lying on the couch with her husband. She also announced the baby will arrive in the fall of 2022. The eldest daughter of actor Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, Kapoor married Ahuja in May 2018.