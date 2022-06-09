Entertainment

Johnny Depp birthday: Looking at his 5 wholesome fan interactions

Johnny Depp birthday: Looking at his 5 wholesome fan interactions

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jun 09, 2022, 04:10 am 3 min read

Celebrating actor Johnny Depp's birthday by remembering his best fan moments.

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is known for his spontaneity. Recently, after his defamation case victory against ex-spouse Amber Heard, Depp was spotted in Birmingham, England, where he treated his friends to a lavish feast and also surprised fans with a live performance. To celebrate his 59th birthday, we note five times the Pirates of the Caribbean star surprised his fans in the best ways.

#1 When Depp treated fans to surprise performance in London

Before the trial verdict was announced, Depp treated his fans to a surprise performance alongside guitarist Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall, London. Depp reportedly performed for 20 minutes and was greeted with a standing ovation by the audience. The duo performed their cover of Isolation by John Lennon, What's Going On by Marvin Gaye, and Little Wing by Jimi Hendrix, among others.

#2 When Captain Jack Sparrow showed up at children's hospital

In 2017, Depp's representatives checked with the BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver, Canada if he could "swing by in between filming." The actor showed up as his famous character Captain Jack Sparrow and spent time getting to know the children and playing with them. "I have no sword, I come in peace," he was heard joking in a clip while greeting his young fans.

#3 When Depp held on to toy lion gifted by fan

A TikTok user by the username Izzy Evans shared a moment when Depp was attending an interview panel and a fan threw a stuffed lion at him. Depp was seen smiling at the toy while exiting the stage. His security guard tried to take the toy but Depp smacked his hand away and held onto the lion. His gesture was widely appreciated by fans.

#4 When actor channeled his inner Jack Sparrow for fans

Recently when Depp was exiting the Fairfax, Virginia court in his car during the defamation trial, a fan present in the crowd shouted, "You'll always be our Captain Jack Sparrow." The actor quickly channeled his inner Sparrow and replied in the voice of the quirky character. "He's still around somewhere. I see him now and again. He shows up now and again," Depp said.

Twitter Post Watch Depp's impromptu act here

#JusticeForJohnnyDepp Captain Jack made an appearance, y’all!! Thanks JD team ❤️❤️ Sending love and support!! pic.twitter.com/OUJkFziNes — Bekka Schultz Fontanilla (@CasablancasGrl) May 18, 2022

#5 When Depp thanked fans in first-ever TikTok video

He recently joined TikTok and thanked all his fans by sharing his first ever video on the platform. The actor shared a compilation of clips that showed him waving at his supporters outside the courthouse while Stranger by Love Joys played in the background. In the caption, he thanked his "loyal and unwavering supporters" and also added that "we will all move forward together."