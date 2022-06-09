Entertainment

From swanky cars to luxurious home, decoding Kartik Aaryan's lifestyle

Take a look at Kartik Aaryan's luxurious lifestyle. (Photo credit: Twitter/@TheAaryanKartik)

A "self-made superstar," Kartik Aaryan is already being called the next big thing in Bollywood. From his relatable, funny antics in the Pyaar Ka Punchnama series to his serious, brooding performance in Dhamaka to his unprecedented success in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has come a long way. Naturally, his fame and success have also translated into mind-boggling big bucks. Let's take a look.

One of the leading new generation stars, Aaryan's net worth falls in the range of a towering Rs. 36 crore to Rs. 40 crore, as per multiple sources. He also endorses brands like Doritos, Veet Men, Manyavar, and Boat Speakers, which yield about Rs. 15 lakh per ad. In 2019, he ranked the 67th spot in Forbes India's list of Top 100 Celebrities.

Aaryan, who hails from Gwalior, now resides in an upmarket apartment in Mumbai's Versova with his family. DNA reported that he once used to be a tenant at this flat but later purchased it for a whopping Rs. 1.60cr. Numerous fans get regularly spotted in front of his house who wait to catch his glimpse, and the actor is known to not disappoint them!

Not only is Aaryan's swanky house a matter of allure, but his fleet of expensive cars is also just as impressive. A known connoisseur of cars, his garage proudly houses multiple top models, including Lamborghini Urus Capsule, BMW 5 Series 520D, Mini Cooper S Convertible, and Porsche 718 Boxster. Out of these, Lamborghini Urus Capsule is the most expensive, valued at Rs. 3.94cr.

Aaryan's fee has been understandably changing over the years, keeping in line with his growing prowess in the craft. While he is basking in the success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, he has reportedly signed the dotted line for Shehzada, for which he has charged a hefty amount of Rs. 21cr, per News 18. For his last release, he had drawn Rs. 15cr.