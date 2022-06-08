Entertainment

Nayanthara, Vignesh Shivan's wedding tomorrow: Guest list, venue, invitation, more

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 08, 2022, 07:04 pm 2 min read

Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara are set to get married on Thursday.

The big day for South Indian actor-director duo Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan is just a few hours away. The couple who has been in a romantic relationship for more than six years is finally taking the plunge on Thursday (June 9) at a resort in Mahabalipuram. From the guest list to video coverage of the event, here are the latest updates about the wedding.

Invitation Video invitation went viral on social media

A digital wedding invitation with a video illustration of a bride and groom resembling Nayan and Shivan is going viral on social media. The video has details of the venue and the timing of the wedding ceremony. However, it is reported that the couple opted to go traditional with printed cards, which they reportedly distributed to their guests.

Guests Are Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan attending the wedding, too?

It is anticipated that Vijay Sethupathi and Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be among the guests at the gala affair. Recent reports suggest that the couple has personally invited Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Chiranjeevi, Suriya, Ajith, Anirudh Ravichander, and Karthi as well. And a picture of Nayanthara and Shivan with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin also surfaced online.

Video Wedding video rights already sold to OTT platform?

According to reports, ace filmmaker Gautham Vasudev Menon will direct their wedding video. Later, it will be presented in the form of a documentary film. Reports also suggest that the couple has already sold their wedding video rights to a popular OTT platform for a whopping sum. And since it's a close-knit ceremony, the guests will be given a code to enter the venue.

Quote Shivan confirmed the wedding on Tuesday

Shivan met the press on Tuesday and officially announced the wedding plans. He said, "I am moving on to the next stage of my personal life." "On June 9, I am getting married to the love of my life, Nayanthara. After the marriage, in the afternoon, we will share our pictures with you all," the Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal director added.