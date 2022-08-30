Entertainment

'Cobra': All you need to know about 'Chiyaan' Vikram starrer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 30, 2022, 11:00 am 2 min read

'Cobra' will hit the theaters on Wednesday.

After making the fans wait for about two years, "Chiyaan" Vikram's highly-anticipated Tamil film Cobra is finally ready to hit the theaters on Wednesday. With much fanfare and a strong buzz, it looks like the movie is looking at a bright future at the box office. From the cast and crew to the anticipated story, here's all you need to know about Cobra.

Vikram is making a comeback to the big screens with Cobra after more than two years.

His previous outing Mahaan, where he shared the screen space with his son Dhruv, had a direct-to-OTT release.

And he faced back-to-back failures with films before Mahaan.

This includes Kadaram Kondan (2019), Saamy Square (2018), and Sketch (2018), to name a few.

Cast 'KGF' actor Srinidhi Shetty to play leading lady in 'Cobra'

Actor Srinidhi Shetty, who shot to nationwide fame by playing the female lead in the pan-Indian franchise KGF, will be seen as the leading lady in Cobra. Former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan is making his movie debut with Cobra and it is anticipated that he will play the main antagonist. Miya George, Roshan Mathew, and Sarjano Khalid are also a part of the casting.

Plot Vikram will be seen in 20 different avatars

Even when the film was announced, it was told by the makers that Vikram will be seen in 20 different avatars in Cobra. However, it is still not known if it will be 20 different roles or 20 different get-ups for the same role. It is anticipated that Cobra's story will revolve around a mathematician (Vikram) who is involved in a spree of killings.

Details Budget, ownership, and distribution

Reportedly made on a whopping budget of Rs. 90cr, Cobra was financially backed by Lalit Kumar and Arun Vishwa under the banner of Seven Screen Studio. Udhyanidhi Stalin's Red Giant Movies is distributing the upcoming movie for which, AR Rahman has composed music. Ajay Gnanamuthu, who is known for helming films like Demonte Colony and Imaikka Nodigal has directed Cobra.