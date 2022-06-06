Entertainment

Sundar C's 'Coffee with Kadhal': Trailer, cast, release date

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 06, 2022

The makers of 'Coffee with Kadhal' have released its first look poster on Monday.

Tamil director-actor Sundar C was last seen in the third installment of the horror-comedy franchise Aranmanai. Now, he is gearing up for his next directorial Coffee with Kadhal. On Monday, the makers shared the movie's first look poster. Although the light-hearted ensemble project's release date is yet to be finalized, we can expect it to be revealed soon. Here's all we know about it.

Context Why does this story matter?

Almost all of Sundar's recent releases have turned out to be box office duds.

His last film that saw a decent run in theaters was Kalakalappu 2, which was released in 2018.

So, this film is receiving attention from the fans of the director and expectations are pretty huge.

Will Coffee with Kadhal break the director's failure streak? Only time will tell.

Cast Meet the cast of 'Coffee with Kadhal'

This project will see the reunion of actors Jiiva and Srikanth who previously collaborated in Nanban, which was a remake of the hit Bollywood film 3 Idiots. Also featuring Jai, Coffee with Kadhal will star popular television anchor Divyadarshini in a pivotal role. Apart from them, Aishwarya Dutta, Malavika Sharma, and Amritha will be seen playing supporting roles.

Crew Yuvan Shankar Raja to compose its music

Besides the aforementioned actors, the film also has Yogi Babu, Bigg Boss fame Samyuktha, Redin Kingsley, and Raiza Wilson in important roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose music for the upcoming movie. The venture is produced by Avni Cinemax in association with Benzz Media. According to media reports, most of the portions were shot in Tamil Nadu's Ooty.

Information Sundar also has 'Pattampoochi' in his lineup

It is expected the makers will soon drop the film's trailer. Separately, Sundar the actor is awaiting the release of Pattampoochi. Touted to be a thriller, the Badri Narayanan directorial also has Jai in a lead role along with Sundar. Honey Rose Varghese and Imman play key roles in the project which has been bankrolled by Kushboo Sundar.