Entertainment

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested over controversial 2020 tweet

Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK arrested over controversial 2020 tweet

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 30, 2022, 10:46 am 2 min read

Kamaal R Khan has been arrested for a tweet.

Former Bigg Boss contestant and actor Kamaal Rashid Khan aka KRK was arrested on Tuesday by Malad Police over a controversial tweet shared by him in 2020. KRK was arrested shortly after he landed at Mumbai Airport according to police personnel. Reports suggest that the actor will be presented before a court in Borivali, Mumbai, on Tuesday. Read on for more details.

Update KRK will be presented in court later today

The actor, who appeared in films like Munna Pandey Berozgaar, Deshdrohi, and Ek Villain, has often gotten into trouble over for his tweets on celebrities and films. "Kamal Rashid Khan was arrested by Malad Police over his controversial tweet in 2020. He was arrested after he landed at Mumbai Airport. He will be presented before Borivali Court today," a Mumbai Police officer told ANI.

FIR KRK made 'derogatory' remarks on Rishi Kapoor, Irrfan Khan

In 2020, the actor was slapped with a first information report (FIR) for allegedly making derogatory comments on late actors Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan. "We have registered an FIR against Kamaal R Khan for making derogatory remarks about both the deceased actors under Section 294 (punishment for obscene acts or words in public) and other provisions of the IPC," an official told PTI.

Cases His latest attack on Virat-Anushka is also earning him flak

Further, KRK came under fire for sharing a tweet about cricketer Virat Kohli on Monday. In it, Khan blamed Kohli's wife-actor Anushka Sharma for "putting in his head" that he is suffering from depression. Kohli had previously opened up about feeling "mentally down" and netizens called KRK out for making "insensitive" remarks. Additionally, actors Manoj Bajpayee and Salman Khan filed defamation cases against him.

Explainer What did he say about late actor Kapoor, Salman Khan?

In 2020, KRK allegedly tweeted to announce news of Kapoor's hospitalization and said that he must not die since wine shops were going to open soon. He made headlines again for calling Salman Khan a "corrupt" actor and that his brand "Being Human" was involved in "fraud, manipulation and money laundering transactions." He also alleged that Khan and "Salman Khan Films are dacoits."