Will 'Jurassic World: Dominion' be able to touch $1B mark?

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Aug 30, 2022, 02:10 am 2 min read

'Jurassic World: Dominion' has crossed the $900M mark at the worldwide box office window.

In a major feat at the box office, the Jurassic franchise has crossed the $6B mark at the global box office window. This comes after the latest film from the franchise, Jurassic World: Dominion crossed $900M at the worldwide box office. Reportedly, Chris Pratt-starrer Jurassic World is the highest-grosser in the franchise with a $1.67B collection globally. And, Dominion might soon catch up.

Context Why does this story matter?

The franchise by Universal/Amblin has released six films so far starting from 1993's Jurassic Park.

Three out of the six films from the franchise have touched the $1B mark so far.

The latest one Jurassic World: Dominion is inching closer to touching the $1B mark, and if it does, it will be the fourth film from the franchise to achieve the feat.

Details It's the 10th highest-grossing film franchise

As mentioned, Jurassic World is the top-grossing film in the franchise followed by Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom. Jurassic is the 10th highest-grossing film franchise in the world. The Marvel Cinematic Universe is the highest-grossing film franchise with a total of a whopping $27.4B at its global box office window. It can be anticipated that Jurassic World: Dominion would soon compete with Top Gun: Maverick.

Information Will 'Dominion' be a top grosser of 2022?

Top Gun: Maverick has set a record of $1.3B at the worldwide box office. Dominion could witness more footfalls in the upcoming days. It can be hoped that the latest film from the franchise could turn out to be one of the top movies of 2022. However, one has to remember that new movies like Avatar 2 are gearing up for release soon.

Updates One of the lowest-rated films of the franchise

To note, Dominion received mixed to negative reviews from fans and critics alike, and it is also one of the lowest-rated movies in the franchise. With a rating of 5.7/10, it is the lowest-rated film of the franchise on IMDb. However, this didn't stop it from being a money churner as turned out to be the third highest-grossing film post-COVID-19 pandemic era.