How are 'Samrat Prithviraj,' 'Major,' 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' performing internationally?

Jun 06, 2022

This year has already given us a couple of hit films. The recent release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was dominating the screens and now, we have got new films like Vikram, Major, and Samrat Prithviraj entering the competition. Today, we look at the overseas box office performances of the films and also get an estimate of the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion. Let's take a look.

#1 'Major'

Major is a biographical drama based on Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who was martyred during the 2008 Taj Mahal Palace Hotel attack in Mumbai. The film starring Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar, and Sobhita Dhulipala has reportedly grossed $700K at the US box office. Judging by its pace, the highly-successful film is expected to reach $1M in its American box office run soon.

#2 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 starring Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, and Tabu is doing exceptionally well at home. Adding to the film's success, Anees Bazmee's directorial has approximately grossed Rs. 28.35cr from its international release. The film had 629 international screens and is expected to cross the Rs. 150cr mark by the end of its third weekend at the Indian box office.

#3 'Samrat Prithviraj'

Akshay Kumar starrer Samrat Prithviraj saw a slow start but the film seems to be picking up pace now. As per a report published by Bollywood Hungama, the film reportedly grossed Rs. 58.37L on the first day and Rs. 58.73L on the second day after release at the US box office. Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi's film was reportedly released across 1,200 screens globally.

#4 'Vikram'

Lokesh Kanagaraj-helmed Vikram stars Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil in prominent roles. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh revealed that the film reportedly grossed Rs. 20cr from its overseas box offices. To give you a detailed map, the film bagged Rs. 10.65cr from the US, Rs. 2.78cr from the UK, Rs. 2.60cr from Australia, and Rs. 24.01L from New Zealand.

#5 'Jurassic World: Dominion'

Colin Trevorrow's Jurassic World: Dominion reportedly opened in some overseas markets over the weekend ahead of its global launch on June 10. The film has already grossed $26M approximately and is expected to cross $50M on its debut across 15 international markets, as per Collider. The trilogy's first movie Jurassic World (2015) made $47.3M, whereas Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom (2018) grossed $59.8M globally.