5 takeaways from Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi's 'Virata Parvam' trailer

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 06, 2022, 01:09 pm 3 min read

'Virata Parvam,' directed by Venu Udugula, will be released on June 17.

After a long wait, the makers of Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi's upcoming film Virata Parvam released its trailer on Sunday. The video gave us a glimpse of the lead stars' relationship, providing us with an idea of the film's plot. The period drama, directed by Venu Udugula, is set to be released on June 17. Here are five takeaways from the trailer.

#1 Pallavi's Vennela is smitten by Daggubati's Ravana

The trailer introduces Pallavi's Vennela as a hopeless romantic. The character is a die-hard fan of an author (Daggubati's Ravana) and vows to meet him somehow. And when she meets him, she falls head over heels with the man. She is ready to sacrifice anything and everything to join hands with him. This devotion drives her to join a Naxalite group.

#2 Initially, Ravana does not reciprocate Vennela's feelings

The trailer also tells us Ravana isn't someone who cares for romance and is too ambitious to even think of having a romantic relationship. His only aim is to be a successful Naxal commander. In the 3:03-minute trailer, he mostly despises Vennela when she keeps expressing her love. However, toward the end of the trailer, we see them getting together.

#3 Trailer hints at layered backstory for Vennela

While Vennela is mostly shown as a happy-go-lucky girl, there's a moment in the trailer where she bursts out. When she tries to convince Ravana to reciprocate her feelings, he yells at her asking, "Do you even know what death looks like?" Answering him, she breaks down yelling, "I know." This hints that there could be a heavy backstory in store.

#4 Nandita Das, Priyamani's roles have been kept under wraps

Renowned actors Nandita Das and Priyamani are part of the Telugu film. However, they didn't get much focus in the trailer. This could mean that they would be surprise packages that the makers don't want to reveal yet. All we know is that they are a couple of Naxal women. Keeping the curiosity alive seems like a strategic move.

#5 Exploring many aspects of Ravana will be interesting

Under the surface of delivering fierce dialogs and powerful punches, Ravana is someone who has a kind heart. In one scene of the trailer, he emotes love for Vennela. Virata Parvam seems like an action-packed movie but it looks like it will be high on emotions and romance as well. And, we really hope it lives up to the expectations.