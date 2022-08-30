Entertainment

'The Archies' to 'Chakda Xpress': Netflix's most-awaited titles

Written by Yvonne Jacob Aug 30, 2022, 12:25 am 2 min read

All about Netflix's latest releases.

Streaming giant Netflix is celebrating its 25th anniversary with the #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix event. To commemorate this, Netflix released details and updates about some of its most-awaited titles like The Archies, Qala, Chakda Xpress, and many more! During this day-long event, the streamer will drop sneak peeks and panel discussion videos for the upcoming titles as well. Here are updates on some of the highly-anticipated titles.

Conversation 'The Archies'

One of the most anticipated films, The Archies will bring together an impressive ensemble of debutants like Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, and Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor, among others. During the event, Netflix dropped a video of director Zoya Akhtar and CEO of Archie Comics Jon Goldwater in conversation about the Indian adaptation of the iconic comics.

They’re here to shake things up 🥤Friendship, love and some much-needed nostalgia from the ‘60s is coming your way with Archies. #ZoyaAkhtar and Jon have a special message for you 💗 #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/ZMj6HKwZtx — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 29, 2022

First-looks 'Monica, O My Darling'

(Photo credit: Twitter/@NetflixIndia) (Photo credit: Twitter/@NetflixIndia) (Photo credit: Twitter/@NetflixIndia)

Last year, the streamer announced the comedy thriller Monica, O My Darling starring actors Rajkummar Rao, Huma S Qureshi, Radhika Apte, Sikander Kher, Bagavathi Perumal, Akansha Ranjan Kapoor, Sukant Goel, and Zayn Marie Khan. This time, the makers have dropped intriguing stills from the film whose filming is currently underway! The actors will try to pull off a perfect murder in this film.

Announcements Babil Khan-led 'Qala,' Yami Gautam's 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' announced

Further, Netflix announced Qala. Directed by Anvita Dutt, it will star actors Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, and late actor Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan, marking his debut. The upcoming film is touted to be a "beautiful, heartbreaking story about a daughter who craves her mother's love." A behind-the-scenes teaser for Yami Gautam Dhar and Sunny Kaushal's Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga was released as well.

Plan A Plan B starring Riteish Deshmukh as a divorce lawyer and Tamannaah Bhatia as a matchmaker will release on Netflix on September 30. Another exciting thriller Khufiya starring Tabu and Ali Fazal was announced with a teaser video. Additionally, Netflix also informed that Anushka Sharma's Chakda Xpress will go on floors soon and Kareena Kapoor Khan will comeback with Devotion of Suspect X.

A mystery has been brewing. That’s all we can tell you...for now. #Khufiya, coming soon only on Netflix! 🔍 #HarDinFilmyOnNetflix pic.twitter.com/CT3l77QOXS — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) August 29, 2022