5 OTT titles you cannot miss watching this weekend

Written by Yvonne Jacob Jul 23, 2022, 12:34 pm 2 min read

The weekend is here and so is your OTT watchlist! July has been a month of new releases, be it on OTT or at the theaters. However, some of the biggest titles have made their way to the OTT space with their diverse genres and exceptional storylines this week. Here's a list of five titles on OTT that you must watch this weekend!

#1 'The Gray Man'

From the makers of the Avengers: Endgame, The Gray Man starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling, Ana de Armas, and Dhanush, among others made its way to Netflix on Friday. The film features a cat and mouse chase between the two main leads who will go to any extent to take each other down. Moreover, you cannot miss Dhanush's mind-blowing action sequences!

#2 'IN THE SOOP: Friendcation'

Popular K-pop band BTS sent fans into a frenzy when their record label HYBE announced a streaming deal with Disney+ Hotstar earlier this month. Among the new projects that were signed, IN THE SOOP: Friendcation—a reality travel show including V from BTS, Itaewon Class' Seo-jun Park, Parasite star Woo-shik Choi, actor Hyung-sik Park, and rapper Peakboy was released on the streamer on Friday.

#3 'Anything's Possible'

Anything's Possible was released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday. Starring Eva Reign and Abubakr Ali, the film is a coming-of-age romantic film whose lead Kelsa (Reign), a transgender person, tries to navigate through life in her senior year. She has a crush on her classmate Khal (Ali) and decides to convey her feelings irrespective of the drama that might ensue.

#4 'F3: Fun and Frustration'

Telugu film F3: Fun and Frustration is the sequel to the 2019 comedy flick F2. The film revolves around a group of people who desperately want to become millionaires irrespective of their methods. However, their actions don't seem to be offensive. Starring actors Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada, the film landed on Netflix and SonyLIV on Friday.

#5 'Dr Arora: Gupt Rog Visheshagya'

The series Dr Arora: Gupt Rog Visheshagya may seem like your average sex comedy but it has many more layers to it should you choose to dig deeper. Imtiaz Ali's series presents a different take on the stigma surrounding men who seek help for their sexual issues. Starring Kumud Mishra as a sexologist, the light humor series is currently streaming on SonyLIV.