'Samrat Prithviraj' OTT details out, movie streaming from July 1

Written by Aishwarya Ragupati Jun 29, 2022, 02:12 pm 2 min read

'Samrat Prithviraj' will be available on Amazon Prime Video from Friday.

Akshay Kumar's latest offering Samrat Prithviraj is set to get a digital release after an underwhelming and short theatrical run. Amazon Prime Video has bagged its streaming rights and the film will be available on the platform from Friday (July 1). The historical drama hit the theaters on June 3 and failed to perform well at the box office. Read on to know more.

Context Why does this story matter?

Made on a budget of Rs. 200cr, Samrat Prithviraj directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, managed to mint only Rs. 90cr (approximately) in its lifetime worldwide theatrical run.

Its failure can be attributed to the stiff competition it faced from two South Indian films namely Vikram and Major, both of which were released on June 3 with the former fetching more than Rs. 300cr.

Details 'Samrat Prithviraj's collections affected by other films, too

Though Samrat Prithviraj had a direct clash with Vikram and Major, Kartik Aaryan's horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 gave it a tough fight in the Hindi-speaking circuit. Released on May 20, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 has turned out to be a blockbuster fetching Rs. 260.49cr in its worldwide run so far. Samrat Prithviraj's collections took a toll also because of Jurassic World: Dominion (released June 11).

Reports Disastrous run gave Yash Raj Films Rs. 50 crore loss?

Yash Raj Films (YRF) bankrolled the project. Keeping the box office collections aside, the historical production reportedly fetched a fair deal with the sale of its satellite and digital rights. The overall collection of the film approximately stands at Rs. 150cr as against the budget of Rs. 200cr. So, this has resulted in a major Rs. 50cr loss for the banner.

Updates OTT clash with Kangana Ranaut's 'Dhaakad'

Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut's Dhaakad is also gearing up for its OTT debut on July 1. ZEE5 has bagged its streaming rights. Made on a budget of Rs. 80-90cr, Dhaakad was also a box office dud as it managed to mint less than Rs. 5cr. The film hit the big screens on May 20 and had a direct clash with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.