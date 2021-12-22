Entertainment 'Rowdy Rathore 2' getting made after all, in scripting stage

Written by Nilesh Rao Mail Published on Dec 22, 2021, 04:19 pm

'Rowdy Rathore 2' will go on the floors next year

We soon may be able to see our favorite Shiva with his wife Paro and their adoptive daughter, Chinki. Confused? Well, Akshay Kumar's 2012 release Rowdy Rathore's sequel is in the making. That's right! Though Shabina Khan, the film's co-producer, had informed about a possible part two in 2019, the latest stamp comes from scriptwriter KV Vijayendra Prasad, who had penned the Prabhu Deva-directorial.

Significance Why does this story matter?

Rowdy Rathore was a blockbuster, having earned Rs. 218.39 crore (worldwide). It was Prabhu Deva's second Hindi directed film after Wanted. Whether he would be returning to helm this one too is not confirmed. After all his last two directorials, Dabangg 3, and Radhe, were pathetic. Meanwhile, Sooryavanshi's success and the buzz around Kumar make it a perfect time to launch Rowdy Rathore 2.

Quote 'I should be able to complete the script soon'

As per Mid-DAY, Prasad started working on the script after being approached by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. "I am currently writing the Rowdy Rathore 2 script. Bhansali saab [the producer] approached me to write the sequel. I should be able to complete the script soon," he revealed. Interestingly, Prasad had also written the script of the Telugu movie Vikramarkudu, on which Rowdy Rathore was based.

Information Sinha will be reprising her role of Paro

Unlike part one, Rowdy Rathore 2 won't be a remake, said the report. Also, apart from the Bell Bottom actor as Shiva, we will also have Sinha as Paro. "Sonakshi Sinha will reprise her role of Paro. While the principal characters of Shiva and Paro are expected to remain in the sequel, the story will not pick up where Rowdy Rathore ended," it added.

Projects For now, Kumar is gearing up to release 'Atrangi Re'

Even though the main characters will remain the same, this film will have "a completely new narrative," added the media update. It will start rolling at the end of next year. For now, Kumar is looking forward to Atrangi Re, directed by Aanand L Rai. It will hit Disney+ Hotstar directly this Friday. Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush complete the cast of this film.