What is prosopagnosia, condition ailing Shenaz Treasury, Brad Pitt?

Jun 29, 2022

Days after Brad Pitt said he could be suffering from prosopagnosia, Shenaz Treasury revealed she has been diagnosed with it.

Ishq Vishk actor Shenaz Treasury revealed on Tuesday that she has been diagnosed with a condition called prosopagnosia. She announced the news with a series of Instagram Story uploads. Her revelation came days after Hollywood star Brad Pitt opened up about having the symptoms of prosopagnosia. So, what is prosopagnosia? How does it affect the lives of those who are diagnosed with it?

Details All you need to know about prosopagnosia

Prosopagnosia is a condition where it becomes difficult for the person diagnosed with the disorder to recognize the faces of people. Also called "face blindness," people with the condition usually recognize people with other aspects such as their voices, shapes, and significant features in their faces and bodies. But these could not be enough for those with prosopagnosia to identify other people.

Effects Does prosopagnosia affect people's lives?

Apart from the obvious difficulty to recognize people, the condition could pose a challenge by impacting the patient's social life as many of them would not be able to recognize their own family members, partners, and friends. The disorder can be hereditary but can also be acquired. People with ischemic/hemorrhagic stroke, brain damage, or mental conditions like Alzheimer's, depression, and schizophrenia can acquire prosopagnosia.

Quote 'Understand why I've never been able to put faces together'

Pointing out the symptoms of the condition, Treasury said on Instagram that she used to have difficulties remembering people's faces. "I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia," she wrote. "Now, I understand why I've never been able to put faces together. It's a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can't recognize faces. I recognize voices," the travel influencer further added.

Information Pitt has not been officially diagnosed

On the other hand, Pitt said during an interview with GQ that he wants to remember people that he meets but he cannot and he is "ashamed of it." Pitt revealed that he has not been officially diagnosed with prosopagnosia. The actor said that he "struggles to remember new people," which leads them to think he is "remote and aloof, inaccessible, self-absorbed."