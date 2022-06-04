Lifestyle

Seichem Healing: Everything to know about this ancient practice

Written by Sneha Das Jun 04, 2022, 10:28 am 2 min read

Seichem helps to channel energy into the body through the hands of the practitioner.

Seichem is a powerful system of healing that has its origins in ancient Egypt and the Middle East. Meaning power of powers, Seichem is used for alleviating stress and anxiety and helps you relax and find peace. It was rediscovered in 1980 by Seichem teacher Patrick Zeigler when he was in Egypt and spent a night in the King's Chamber of the Great Pyramid.

Definition What is Seichem Healing?

Seichem is a higher vibration that works with your emotional levels and the higher spiritual connection. It balances a person emotionally, and mentally and heals his physical ailments by working on their higher bodies. This energy healing modality is heart-centered as the heart helps to establish balance, healing, connection, and consistency. It also stimulates the practitioner's access to mysterial realms and their higher purpose.

Benefits Benefits of Seichem Healing

Seichem Healing helps you build a connection with yourself and love yourself as you tend to be at peace with your being. You gain mental clarity, good physical health, and proper emotional stability. This practice boosts your energy and vitality and leads to greater creativity and more joy. You will notice an increased sense of purpose and connection and improvement in relationships.

Practice How do you practice Seichem?

While you practice Seichem, you will be able to feel a strong energy and heat in the room. A newly attuned Seichem practitioner is required to drink lots of water for several days after their initiation. This helps to flush out the bad energies and clear blockages from the body. The practitioner goes through seven levels of training to master the healing modality.

Difference Difference between Reiki and Seichem

Reiki is a Japanese energy healing technique that was rediscovered in the late 1800s by a Buddhist named Mikao Usui. Reiki focuses on healing emotional pain and physical illness while Seichem is a stronger force of energy that focuses on spiritual development and deep-rooted trauma. Reiki uses the universal life force energy while Seichem is deeply connected to Sekhmet, Goddess of war and healing.