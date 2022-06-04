Lifestyle

Here's how to have a stress-free summer wedding

Here's how to have a stress-free summer wedding

Written by Lahari Basu Jun 04, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

Flowy fabrics and fresh flowers add a touch of coolness to the environment on a hot day

While everybody dreams of a winter or spring wedding, not all get the dates and some have to settle for a wedding in peak summer. This June will see lots of weddings as there are plenty of auspicious dates. A peak season wedding especially during summer requires more planning. Wedding curators Prateek & Aaradhana Kashyap share a few tips to make your planning smoother.

One should keep a couple of options for the wedding date to check the availability of guests, preferred venue, and vendors. As rates are higher in summer, it's advisable to set a budget. Allocate the budget for venue and vendor services separately and develop an understanding with the venue that pricing confirmed will not differ as the season progresses from the date of confirmation.

#2 Wedding in the hills

Many couples choose to get married in the mountains. If opting for a destination wedding in the hills, keep it small so it's easy to manage. For outdoor weddings, always keep a backup venue as it might rain. There should be enough shaded areas for outdoor functions during the day. Keep a counter for sunglasses and sunscreen as people often forget to bring them.

#3 Wear light attire

Take a cue from the Ranbir-Alia wedding and go for pastels for your D-Day as well. You can always opt for red or other bright colors as they are considered auspicious for marriages. Whatever the color is, choose a lighter ensemble, and don't overload yourself with too much jewelry and heavy make-up. Sweating profusely with caked makeup is not a desirable look.

#4 Choose breezy and light décor

Bright pastel shades, flowy fabrics, and fresh fragrant flowers add a touch of coolness and freshness to the environment on a hot day. Avoid heavily constructed structures and let there be a light airy feel to the venue. Flowers wither away very fast during summer, so opt for those that last longer. Pairing them with a few heat-resistant plants in bouquets will work well.

#5 Avoid heavy, oily dishes

Summers don't essentially call for heavy and oily dishes. Especially in urban health-conscious spaces, people generally prefer lighter meals. Always keep options like Mediterranean cuisine, grilled and roasted food, a variety of finger foods, and plenty of fresh fruits, juices, cool drinks, and salads. Adding paan to the menu is a good idea as it helps with digestion.