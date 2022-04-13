Lifestyle

5 homemade face masks for glowing skin

Who doesn't want that natural summer glow on their skin while rocking those pretty floral dresses and sipping on some refreshing tropical drinks? The summer season can make your skin dull and cause sunburn, tanning, and acne. While applying sunscreen can protect your skin to some extent, you should also pamper your skin with some homemade face masks to sport that all-natural glow.

#1 Honey, rosewater and curd face mask

This honey, rosewater, and curd face mask will cool down your skin and moisturize it well. The ingredients will make your skin soft, and smooth while giving a natural refreshing glow. Mix honey with some pure rosewater and curd in a bowl. Apply it evenly all over your face and wait for 15 minutes. Rinse it off with water to reveal an instant glow.

#2 Oats and almonds face mask

Packed with vitamin E, almonds rejuvenate and nourish your skin, giving you a beautiful glow. Oats act as a natural scrub and remove blackheads and dead skin cells by exfoliating your skin. Grind soaked almond into a paste. Mix it with some oats, curd, and rosewater. Apply it to your face, massage gently in a circular motion, and rinse it off after 10 minutes.

#3 Turmeric and gram flour face mask

This turmeric and gram flour face mask will cleanse your skin and make it fresh and glowing. Turmeric will brighten your skin and treat uneven skin tone while gram flour removes tan and reduces acne. Mix gram flour with turmeric, some lemon juice, and rosewater. Apply it to your skin and wait until dry. Scrub it off your face and wash it with water.

#4 Avocado, wheat flour and honey face mask

This hydrating face mask with the goodness of avocado, wheat flour, and honey will deeply cleanse your pores, and reduce inflammation and skin redness while giving you an instant glow. Mix three-four tablespoons of wheat flour with avocado pulp and honey. Apply it all over your face and wait for 15-20 minutes before washing it off with lukewarm water. Use this twice a week.

#5 Mint and multani mitti face mask

This cooling face mask will minimize your blemishes and dark spots and make your skin glow. Mint will tone your skin naturally while multani mitti will lighten and brighten your skin tone. Mix multani mitti powder with half a teaspoon of honey, curd, and crushed mint leaves. Apply it to your face, and wait for 20 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water.