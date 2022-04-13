Lifestyle

5 types of face cleansers and which should you choose

Any basic skincare routine includes cleansing the face as the first step. Only when your face is rid of impurities, your skincare products will get to work effectively. With that in mind, it is important to know what type of cleanser suits you the best, as not every face cleanser works best on everyone since they're aimed to address specific skin types.

#1 Foam cleansers

As the name suggests, foam cleansers are meant to clean away impurities by using foam. These face washes create a rich lather which ultimately removes excess oil and dirt from your face. People with oily skin can try a foam cleanser. However, make sure to moisturize well after using it as it tends to strip even essential oils from your skin.

#2 Gel cleansers

Gel cleansers are clear and designed to deep cleanse your skin. They are mostly made for oily and sensitive skin and are great at cleaning your face effectively without being too harsh. These cleansers have antiseptic and exfoliating properties, so work very well at unclogging pores, getting rid of excess oil, and controlling acne. They can be easily used twice a day.

#3 Clay cleansers

Powered with an amazing absorbing capacity, clay cleansers draw out excess oil and toxins from your pores. They are perfect for oily and combination skin and are equally suitable for sensitive skin as they usually have no scrubs or harsh acids. They are extremely useful for unclogging your pores and keeping acne away. Clay cleansers should only be used in summers though.

#4 Oil-based cleansers

Oil-based cleansers are known to clean well without drying out your skin. They gently clean clogged pores, including waterproof makeup. Those with oily or combination skin should not shy away from an oil-based cleanser as they are highly effective and suitable for all skin types. These cleansers are meant to be followed by your regular face wash for complete cleaning.

#5 Cream cleansers

Lotion or cream-type cleansers are meant to deep clean while hydrating the skin. They get rid of dirt and excess oil while moisturizing and soothing your skin, which is why they are best suited for dry skin. You can also use them to remove makeup as they have a thicker consistency. All skin types can usually use them, especially in winter.