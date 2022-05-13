Lifestyle

How to pamper your guests at destination wedding

Written by Lahari Basu May 13, 2022

Be the perfect host to your guests at your wedding.

If all is decided on your destination wedding -- location, guest list, bridal trousseau, food, etc, you must be quite relieved. However, if you want to make sure your guests have a good time at the wedding, you must be a great host. So pull up your socks to give your best. Here is how to make your guests feel welcomed, pampered, and loved.

#1 Prepare a welcome kit

As your guests arrive at the location/ hotel/ resort, present them with hampers in their rooms. You can of course choose from a variety of items to gift, but keep some things common like an itinerary guide of the wedding, a sanitizer, wet wipes, toiletries, and munchies. Depending on the location of the wedding, you can also arrange for sunscreen or nausea medicines.

#2 Arrange for pick and drop

Make sure your guests have a hassle-free pick up experience from the airport or the railway station. You don't want your guests to be left stranded waiting for a cab that didn't show up in time! The same goes with drop-off, your guests shouldn't feel shoved off after the ceremony. Give this responsibility to your wedding planner.

#3 Keep in mind food preferences

It is very crucial to take note of the food preferences of your guests. Nothing can be more embarrassing to know that you have prepared something they don't or can't eat. Arrange for live stations to make the food look more appealing and excite them. Desserts are a mass favorite, so serve a broad variety of them in fancy crockery.

#4 Don't forget to greet each and every one of them

Remember to be a good host to all and not just stick to your favorite cousins and friends. Take time out to visit all your guests. Ask them how their journey was, if they need anything, and thank them for being a part of your special day. Chat with them and compliment them on their appearance. Don't forget to click photographs with them.

#5 Ensure they have a fun time

Nothing is worse than having your guests bored in their respective rooms prior to and after the wedding. Make provisions for interested guests to go sightseeing in their free time. Offer to take them to nearby places for leisure or fun activities. Plan activities indoors for those who cannot travel much. Make sure everyone enjoys their brief stay with you.