5 Lebanese dishes you must try

Lebanese dishes have a distinct and unique flavor that makes them stand out.

Originating from Lebanon, Lebanese cuisine is basically a fusion of spicy Arabic flavors with the color and texture of Mediterranean food as the country is located along the shores of the Mediterranean Sea. Lebanese dishes use a lot of garlic, olive oil, chickpeas, and parsley and each bite of every single dish is extremely flavorful. Here are five Lebanese dishes you must try.

#1 Tabbouleh

Tabbouleh is a delicious Lebanese salad that uses fresh parsley, mint leaves, bulgur wheat, onions, finely chopped tomatoes, and other thinly sliced vegetables. It is served fresh with a slight drizzle of lemon juice and olive oil. The bulgur brings a light, savory and aromatic flavor when it absorbs water. The salad is traditionally served with a spread of appetizers called Lebanese mezze.

#2 Kibbeh

Known as the national dish of Lebanon, Kibbeh is a flavorful and mildly aromatic dish that is prepared using soaked bulgur wheat, herbs, spices, and lean ground meat. The word kibbeh is derived from an Arabic verb that means to form a circular ball. You can have it raw, baked, stuffed, or fried and serve it as a snack or even as a meal.

#3 Manakish

Also called the Lebanese pizza, Manakish is a popular Lebanese breakfast. Manakish means stamped or decorated as the dough is pressed with the fingers during preparation. It is basically a simple flat round bread that is cooked using herbs like za'atar and thyme, minced meat, fried eggplants, olive oil, and then baked in the oven. It is then drizzled with feta cheese or labneh.

#4 Hummus

Lebanese food is incomplete without the popular creamy and luscious dip called hummus. Hummus is traditionally made using mashed chickpeas, lemon juice, garlic, and tahini sesame paste and drizzled with olive oil before serving. It is nutritious and has a rich and slightly tangy taste. You can have it as a dip or spread it on some pita bread for a delicious filling.

#5 Fattoush

Served as a part of the Lebanese mezze (an appetizer spread), fattoush is a crunchy salad filled with flavor. It is prepared using lettuce, cucumbers, mint, tomatoes, radishes, and deep-fried pita bread or chips. It is seasoned with pomegranate molasses, lemon juice, and olive oil for a pungent-sour taste. You can have it for both lunch and dinner.