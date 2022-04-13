Lifestyle

7 tips to avoid washing your hair every day

Washing your hair every day will strip their shine and luster.

It is hot outside and the heat affects us in multiple ways. Our body bears the brunt of it internally as well as externally. Talking about your hair, they get greasy and dirty pretty quickly in summers. However, frequent washing can damage your hair and isn't feasible. Shampooing daily can also strip off the natural oils from your scalp. Here's what you can do.

#1 Try dry shampoo

Dry shampoo is the easiest and the most convenient way to make your hair look fresh and shiny without a hair wash. Dry shampoo absorbs excessive oil from your scalp to give you squeak clean and free-flowing tresses. You can mix cornstarch with some lavender essential oil to make your own DIY dry shampoo and spray it all over the scalp.

#2 & #3 Use a boar bristle brush; avoid touching your hair frequently

Brush your hair with a boar bristle brush as it is great at distributing the natural oils of your scalp evenly throughout the tresses. This way your hair naturally look smooth and shiny without the need to wash them. Another thing you should do is keep your hands to yourself and not touch your hair, otherwise, you transfer dirt and oil to your mane.

#4 & #5 Learn creative hairstyles; wear shower cap while taking shower

If you haven't washed your hair for more than two days, then change your hair parting and try different hairstyles. Instead of leaving your hair open, pull them back and try hair braids, ponytails, and twists to disguise oily and greasy hair. Always wear a shower cap when you are not shampooing your hair to prevent your mane from absorbing the evaporation from water.

#6 Use a clarifying shampoo once a week

If you want your hair to stay fresh and healthy for the rest of the week without the need to wash them frequently, then start using a clarifying shampoo once a week. A clarifying shampoo will help to remove any excess product build-up and will also extend the time between hair washes. It also promotes hair growth and makes your mane strong.

#7 Dial down the conditioning

We have always heard that conditioner is a must and should be used after every wash. But conditioners contain silicone which if used frequently can weigh your hair down and make them look limp, prompting you to wash your hair more. So, give up on the conditioner completely, or start using a natural, homemade conditioner that will boost your hair health.