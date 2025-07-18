2025 Washington Open: All you need to know
What's the story
The Mubadala Citi DC Open or the Washington Open, the first event of the North American summer hard-court season, will kick off in Washington D.C. on Monday, July 21. The tournament will be held at the iconic Rock Creek Park for the 13th time. As per WTA, this year, over $1.2 million is up for grabs during this seven-day event with a singles champion set to take home $197,570 along with 500 points toward their WTA Ranking and Race to WTA Finals in Riyadh.
Dual competition
Simultaneous men's event
The ATP will also be hosting a 500-level tournament simultaneously with the women's event. This is the only combined WTA-ATP 500-level tennis tournament on this year's calendar. The main-draw ceremony for the tournament is scheduled for Saturday, July 19 at 3:00pm local time while qualifying rounds will take place on Saturday and Sunday (July 19-20).
Information
Key details of the event
The women's events here at the Washington Open started in 2011. It was a WTA 250 event back then. In 2023, the tourney became a WTA 500 event. Nadia Petrova was the inaugural winner. Notably, the likes of Magdaléna Rybáriková, Svetlana Kuznetsova and Jessica Pegula have won the women's title three times.
Event specifics
WTA: Singles, doubles prize money and points distribution
The singles main-draw will feature 28 players, including four qualifiers and four wild cards. The doubles main-draw will have 16 teams, including two wild-card teams. The report in WTA adds that Wilson US Open Regular Duty balls will be used. The prize money distribution is as follows: first round (1 point | $13,585), Round of 16 (60 points | $19,085), Quarterfinals (108 points | $37,530), Semifinals (195 points | $71,205), Finalist (325 points | $121,880) and Champion (500 points | $197,570).
Player lineup
Pegula, Rybakina and Tauson among top seeds; Venus Williams returns
World No. 4 Jessica Pegula will lead the field as the top seed. She won her first WTA singles title here in 2019 and has been a regular member of the Top 10 since 2022. Other top seeds include No. 11 Emma Navarro (USA), No. 13 Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) and No. 19 Clara Tauson (Denmark). Former World No. 1 Venus Williams accepted a wild card into the main draw and will be contesting her first match in 16 months at this event.