May 04, 202512:45 am

What's the story

World No. 1 women's singles tennis ace, Aryna Sabalenka, has won her third Madrid Open title. The Belarusian defeated Coco Gauff in a closely-fought WTA 1000 final.

The match ended with scores of 6-3, 7-6(3), marking Sabalenka's landmark 20th career WTA Tour singles title.

The win also sees her tie with Petra Kvitova for the most Madrid Open titles in women's singles history.