Aryna Sabalenka clinches her 3rd Madrid Open title: Key stats
What's the story
World No. 1 women's singles tennis ace, Aryna Sabalenka, has won her third Madrid Open title. The Belarusian defeated Coco Gauff in a closely-fought WTA 1000 final.
The match ended with scores of 6-3, 7-6(3), marking Sabalenka's landmark 20th career WTA Tour singles title.
The win also sees her tie with Petra Kvitova for the most Madrid Open titles in women's singles history.
Consistency
Sabalenka's consistent performance in Madrid
Sabalenka has shown a tendency to win the Madrid Open in odd years this decade.
In 2021, she overcame then-World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty for her maiden title.
In 2023, she beat Poland's Iga Swiatek to win her second title.
Although she just missed a hat-trick last year against Swiatek, Sabalenka's consistency is praiseworthy.
Dominance
Sabalenka's impressive 2025 season continues
Sabalenka's Madrid triumph is her third title of the year, having won at Brisbane and the last WTA 1000 event, Miami.
She is only the second player to win both Miami and Madrid in a single season, after Serena Williams (2013).
Leading with match wins at WTA Tour events this year, Saturday's win over Gauff was her 31st match-win of 2025.
Match highlights
Gauff and Sabalenka's thrilling final showdown
The final match witnessed Gauff leading 5-4 in their head-to-head record, including a win in their only previous clay-court match at the 2021 Rome.
However, after a difficult start, Sabalenka seized control of the game.
Even though Gauff tried breaking back and serving for the set at 5-4 in the second set, Sabalenka regrouped and held on to her lead.
The second set was especially gripping with both players showing incredible resilience.
Determination
Sabalenka's resilience shines in tense moments
In a nail-biting game in the second set, Sabalenka converted her fifth break point to level the score at 5-5.
Despite a challenging tiebreaker, she held three championship points at 6-3.
The match ended with Gauff making her eighth double fault, allowing Sabalenka to clinch the title.
This victory further solidifies Sabalenka's dominance in women's tennis this season.