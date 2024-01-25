Aryna Sabalenka beats Gauff, reaches second consecutive Australian Open final
Defending champion Aryna Sabalenka reached the 2024 Australian Open final after beating fourth seed Coco Gauff. The world number two claimed a 7-6(2), 6-4 win in the semi-finals, successfully avenging her defeat at the US Open final. Sabalenka has raced to her third Grand Slam final and a second successive at the Australian Open. Here are the key stats.
A look at the match stats
Sabalenka won a total of 82 points and 33 winners in the match. She struck four five compared to Gauff's four. The former had a win percentage of 70 and 50 in the first and second serves, respectively. Gauff converted three of her four break points. Sabalenka (28) had more unforced errors than Gauff (20). Both of them recorded multiple double-faults.
Another milestone for Sabalenka
As per Opta, Sabalenka has beaten the highest-ranked opponent of her career at a Grand Slam event (Gauff: world number four). Before this, Sabalenka defeated fifth seed Petra Kvitova at the 2018 US Open.
Other feats attained by Sabalenka
According to Opta, Sabalenka has become the second player in the 21st century to reach three-plus consecutive hard-court women's singles Grand Slam finals. Victoria Azarenka (four between Australian Open 2012 and US Open 2013) is the only other player with this feat. Besides, Sabalenka is the first player since Serena Williams in 2016-2017 to reach successive Australian Open women's singles finals.
Sabalenka to face Zheng Qinwen
Sabalenka will lock horns with Chinese star Zheng Qinwen in the final. She reached her maiden Grand Slam final after beating qualifier Dayana Yastrenska 6-4, 6-4. Notably, Zheng became the second Chinese player to reach a major final. Notably, Sabalenka won her only encounter against Zheng at the 2023 US Open quarter-finals. The former won in straight sets.