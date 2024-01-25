Stats

A look at the match stats

Sabalenka won a total of 82 points and 33 winners in the match. She struck four five compared to Gauff's four. The former had a win percentage of 70 and 50 in the first and second serves, respectively. Gauff converted three of her four break points. Sabalenka (28) had more unforced errors than Gauff (20). Both of them recorded multiple double-faults.

Information

Another milestone for Sabalenka

As per Opta, Sabalenka has beaten the highest-ranked opponent of her career at a Grand Slam event (Gauff: world number four). Before this, Sabalenka defeated fifth seed Petra Kvitova at the 2018 US Open.

Feats

Other feats attained by Sabalenka

According to Opta, Sabalenka has become the second player in the 21st century to reach three-plus consecutive hard-court women's singles Grand Slam finals. Victoria Azarenka (four between Australian Open 2012 and US Open 2013) is the only other player with this feat. Besides, Sabalenka is the first player since Serena Williams in 2016-2017 to reach successive Australian Open women's singles finals.

Final

Sabalenka to face Zheng Qinwen

Sabalenka will lock horns with Chinese star Zheng Qinwen in the final. She reached her maiden Grand Slam final after beating qualifier Dayana Yastrenska 6-4, 6-4. Notably, Zheng became the second Chinese player to reach a major final. Notably, Sabalenka won her only encounter against Zheng at the 2023 US Open quarter-finals. The former won in straight sets.