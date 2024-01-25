Stats

Zheng won a total of 72 points and 15 winners in the match. She struck four aces compared to Yastrenska's three. The former had a win percentage of 76 and 50 in the first and second serves, respectively. She converted four of her 11 break points. Yastrenska (24) had more unforced errors than Zheng (19). The latter recorded more double-faults (five).

As per Opta, at 21 years and 109 days, Zheng has become the second-youngest Asian player (female or male) in the Open Era to reach their maiden Grand Slam final. She is onlye behind Naomi Osaka (20 years and 325 days, US Open 2018).

Zheng is yet to face a seeded opponent in the ongoing Australian Open. Her victories so far have come against Ashlyn Krueger, Katie Boulter, Wang Yafan, Oceane Dodin, Anna Kalinskaya, and Yastrenska. As per Opta, Zheng is only the second player in the Open Era to defeat six unseeded opponents before reaching a women's singles Australian Open final, after Arantxa Sanchez Vicario (1995).

As mentioned, Zheng will face second seed Sabalenka in the final. The latter overcame fourth seed Coco Gauff in her semi-final clash. Sabalenka has raced to her third Grand Slam final and a second successive at the Australian Open. Notably, Sabalenka won her only encounter against Zheng at the 2023 US Open quarter-finals. The former won in straight sets.