US Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Balazs to reach second round

US Open: Daniil Medvedev beats Balazs to reach second round

Written by Parth Dhall August 29, 2023 | 11:37 pm 2 min read

Medvedev lost just two games in the match (Image source: Twitter/@usopen)

Third seed Daniil Medvedev reached the second round at the 2023 US Open after beating Attila Balazs on August 29. The Russian ace, who won the US Open in 2021, claimed a 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 win in just over an hour. Medvedev has qualified for this stage at the hard-court Grand Slam for the sixth successive year. Here are the key stats.

Key stats from the match

Medvedev won a total of 81 points and 41 winners in the match. He struck as many as eight aces. The Russian had a win percentage of 86 and 50 in the first and second serves, respectively. He converted eight of his 14 break points. Balazs (26) had more unforced errors than Medvedev (13). The former recorded a total of five double faults.

Medvedev won the 2021 US Open

As mentioned, Medvedev has qualified for the second round at the US Open for the sixth successive year. He last had a first-round exit at Flushing Meadows in 2017 in his debut run (main draw). Medvedev's only Grand Slam title came at the 2021 US Open when he defeated Novak Djokovic, who was chasing a historic Calendar Year Slam.

Medvedev's 24th win at US Open

Medvedev has now won 24 matches at the US Open (24-5). He has more wins at this Grand Slam than the rest three (Australian Open: 21-7, Wimbledon: 7-7, and French Open: 13-5).

Medvedev wins his 50th match of 2023

It is worth noting that Medvedev claimed his 50th match-win on the ATP Tour in 2023. The Russian is only the second man to win 50 matches this season, after Carlos Alcaraz (53-6), who recently won Wimbledon. Medvedev has already won five titles this year - Rome Masters, Miami Masters, Dubai, Doha, and Rotterdam. Four of these titles came on hard courts.

