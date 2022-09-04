Sports

2022 US Open, Petra Kvitova reaches 4th round: Key stats

2022 US Open, Petra Kvitova reaches 4th round: Key stats

Written by Rajdeep Saha Sep 04, 2022, 12:17 am 2 min read

Swiatek beat Muguruza (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA)

Petra Kvitova has reached the fourth round of the 2022 US Open after winning her third-round match at the 2022 US Open. Kvitova prevailed against number nine seed Garbine Muguruza 5-7, 6-3, 7-6. She has raced to a 6-1 win-loss record against Muguruza. Notably, she has won her sixth straight match against the Spaniard. Here are the details.

Information Key stats of the match

Kvitova went on to clock 14 aces against Muguruza. However, she committed 12 double faults to Muguruza's three. Kvitova converted three out of three break points. She claimed a 76% win on her first serve. She won 109 points to Muguruza's 108.

Kvitova Kvitova earns a battling win

Kvitova now has a 25-16 win-loss record in 2022. Kvitova is chasing her second title in 2022 and 30th career honor. A winner of two Wimbledon crowns, Kvitova has a 124-51 record at Slams. She has a 34-14 record at the US Open. For the seventh time, she has reached fourth round or beyond at the US Open.

Information Pegula sets up Kvitova clash

Jessica Pegula beat Yue Yuan 6-2, 6-7, 6-0. She doled out four aces and clocked an impressive 90% win on her first serve. She converted six out of nine break points. She won 97 points. She will face Kvitova in the round of 16.

Garcia Caroline Garcia keeps her momentum going

Earlier, Caroline Garcia beat Bianca Andreescu in straight sets. She has raced to a 38-15 win-loss record in 2022. In terms of H2H record, she has a 2-0 tally. She beat Andreescu earlier this year at Bad Homburg. Garcia now has a 51-41 win-loss record at Slams. She has reached the US Open 4th round for the first time.