Here are the stats of Naomi Osaka at US Open

Written by Parth Dhall Aug 15, 2022, 07:03 pm 2 min read

Osaka is 22-4 at the US Open

Japanese star Naomi Osaka would take on Zhang Shuai in the second round of the Cincinnati Masters. Earlier this year, the former retired through injury in the second-round match against Kaia Kanepi at the Canada Open. The four-time champion would look to dominate the rest of her US Open swing. Here, we decode her stats at the US Open.

Information First Japanese player to win a major title

In 2018, Osaka became the first Japanese player to win a Grand Slam singles title. She won the US Open after defeating veteran Serena Williams in the final. The former also became the first-ever Japanese woman to play a major singles final.

Record Osaka won 2020 US Open

In 2020, Osaka, seeded fourth, won her second US Open title. She became only the fifth woman to win the first three major finals of her career in the Open Era after Virginia Wade, Jennifer Capriati, Lindsay Davenport, and Monica Seles. Osaka also became the first-ever Asian player (man or woman) to capture three Grand Slam singles titles.

Information A terrific comeback in the 2020 US Open final

Osaka overcame Victoria Azarenka, 1-6, 6-3, 6-3, to win the 2020 US Open. With this, the Japanese had become the first woman to win a US Open singles final by making a comeback from a set down since 1994.

Stats Osaka is 22-4 at the US Open

Osaka has a win-loss record of 22-4 at the US Open. She went on to win both the finals she contested in New York. Osaka did not go past the fourth round in the 2019 edition, having lost to Belinda Bencic. In 2021, Leylah Fernandez of Canada beat Osaka in the third round. The former finished as the runner-up in that edition.

Do you know? Osaka entered the record books in 2019

In 2019, Osaka became the first player to win two singles titles in back-to-back Grand Slam tournaments since Jennifer Capriati in 2001. She also became the first woman to win successive major singles titles since Williams in 2015.