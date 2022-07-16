Sports

ATP Hall of Fame Open: Murray gets ousted in quarters

ATP Hall of Fame Open: Murray gets ousted in quarters

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 16, 2022, 01:59 pm 2 min read

Murray was knocked out by 3rd seed Bublik (Photo credit: Twitter/@the_LTA)

Alexander Bublik downed a familiar opponent Andy Murray at the 2022 ATP Hall of Fame Open in Newport. Bulik won the match 7-5, 6-4 to reach the last four. Bublik will next take on Jason Kubler in the semis. Kubler ousted James Duckworth in their quarter-final clash. He won the match 7-5, 7-6 to advance further. Here's more.

Stats Key stats of the match

Murray served two aces compared to 12 from Bublik. He also went on to make two double faults which were lesser than Bublik's five. Murray had a 71% win on the first serve, while Bublik clocked 80%. He converted 1 out of the 2 break points as Bublik tallied 3/4. In terms of points, Murray won 61 compared to Bublik's 68.

Bublik It's great to be in the semis again, says Bublik

"It's great to be in the semi-finals again. I never lost before," Bublik said. "I came here only for one week, so I have to [be engaged]. I'm engaged to play, I'm engaged to try to get as many matches as I can." Notably, Bublik had reached the final here in 2019 before losing to John Isner in straight sets (6-7, 3-6).

H2H Bublik prevails in the pair's fourth meeting this year

This was the fifth meeting between the two players. Murray has a 3-2 lead against Bublik in their career meetings. He beat Bublik in Stuttgart this year (6-3, 7-6). Prior to that, Bublik overcame Murray at the 2022 Indian Wells Masters, winning 7-6, 6-3. They also met in Rotterdam this year with Murray winning the contest 7-6, 6-4.

Murray Key details of Murray this season

Murray's quarter-final run has moved him up three places to number 49 in the ATP Live Rankings. He is now 22-12 this 2022 season. He also handed a walkover to Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Madrid Open. Recently, Murray crashed out of the second round at 2022 Wimbledon. Prior to that, he was beaten by Matteo Berrettini in the Stuttgart Open final.