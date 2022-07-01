Sports

2022 Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic overcomes Miomir Kecmanovic

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jul 01, 2022, 09:36 pm 2 min read

Novak Djokovic has reached the 4th round (Photo credit: Twitter/@atptour)

World number three Novak Djokovic has reached the fourth round at Wimbledon with a victory over fellow Serbian international Miomir Kecmanovic on Friday. The Djoker sealed a commanding win in straight sets. With this victory, Djokovic now owns a 24-match winning streak on the London lawns as a three-time defending champion. Djokovic had earlier beaten Thanasi Kokkinakis and Kwon Soon-woo in the previous rounds.

Numbers Key numbers for Djokovic

Djokovic now has a 3-0 win-loss record over Kecmanovic. He had earlier beaten his opponent twice at the Serbian Open in 2022 and 2019 respectively. Djokovic sealed his 82nd win at Wimbledon. He has registered at least 80-plus wins at each of the four Grand Slams (Wimbledon: 82-10, Australian Open: 82-8, French Open: 85-16, US Open: 81-13). His overall tally at Slams is 330-47.

2022 How has Djokovic fared in 2022?

Djokovic has raced to a 19-5 win-loss record in 2022. Prior to Wimbledon, Djokovic was ousted at Roland Garros by Rafael Nadal in the quarters. He won the Italian Open title, beating Stefanos Tsitsipas. In Madrid, he was beaten in the semis and before that he suffered a loss in the final of the Serbian Open. He also lost in the quarters in Dubai.

Isner A new world record for John Isner

John Isner, who is currently playing Jannik Sinner, has broken the record for most aces on the ATP Tour. With 13,729 aces, Isner has surpassed Ivo Karlovic to claim the top spot. Isner had served 54 aces in his first-round match. He followed it up with 36 aces against Andy Murray. He is now the fifth man to reach 1,000 aces at Wimbledon.

Tiafoe Frances Tiafoe battles past Alexander Bublik

23rd seed Frances Tiafoe had to battle hard for his win versus Alexander Bublik. Tiafoe came from behind to beat Bublik 3-6, 7-6, 7-6, 6-4. Bublik served 25 aces in the match but it wasn't enough as he committed 13 double faults. Tiafioe served nine aces and had five double faults. With this win, Tiafoe now has a 2-1 record against Bublik.

Information Tim van Rijthoven advances

Tim van Rijthoven has reached the fourth round after beating 22nd seed Nikoloz Basilashvili in straight sets. Tim won 6-4, 6-3, 6-4. He served 21 aces compared to two by Basilashvili.

