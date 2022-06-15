Sports

2022 German Open: Karolina Pliskova and Daria Kasatkina reach quarters

Written by Rajdeep Saha Jun 15, 2022, 08:45 pm 2 min read

Pliskova has reached the German Open quarters (Photo credit: Twitter/@WTA_insider)

Number four seed Karolina Pliskova defeated Bianca Andreescu 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(7) in 2 hours and 11 minutes to reach the quarter-finals of the 2022 German Open. Joining Pliskova in the quarters was Daria Kasatkina, who needed three sets to down Ekaterina Alexandrova. Coco Gauff clinched the last remaining second-round match with a 6-2, 7-6(2) victory over her fellow American Ann Li. Here's more.

Pliskova Pliskova gets past Bianca to improve her tally this season

Ploskova is making the most out of her form on grass. She will be backing herself to go all the way after having sealed three WTA Tour titles, besides reaching last year's Wimbledon final. Pliskova is now 7-8 in the ongoing season after returning from injury. She now has a 2-1 win-loss record over Andreescu. This was her first complete win.

Kasatkina 25th win for Kasatkina

The 25-year-old Kasatkina claimed her 25th win this season by churning out a win in three sets. Kasatkina now has a 25-11 win-loss record this year. The 2022 French Open semi-finalist eked out a 5-7, 6-1, 6-1 win over Alexandrova. Both player served four aces and Kasatkina had six double faults compared to seven from Alexandrova. Kasatkina won 99 points.

Information 12 aces for Pliskova

Pliskova had earlier defeated Kaia Kanepi. In that match, she served 17 aces. Against Bianca, the senior tennis player served 12 aces. Bianca made three double faults compared to two from Pliskova, who collected two fewer points (98) than her opponent (100).

Gauff Gauff scripts a crucial win to enter round of 16

Gauff, who reached the 2022 French Open final, was playing her first match after Roland Garros. The youngster triumphed in an hour and a half hours. She managed to hit five aces and converted five of her 10 break points. Gauff will take on 20-year-old qualifier Wang Xinyu for a spot in the quarter-finals

Information Sasnovich reaches the quarters as well

Aliaksandra Sasnovich has reached the quarters as well after downing Andrea Petkovic in straight sets (6-4, 6-4). This was a massive win for Sasnovich, who had stunned Garbine Muguruza in the previous round. She served three aces against Petkovic.

