2022 French Open: Swiatek marches into quarters, will face Pegula

Written by V Shashank May 31, 2022, 12:58 pm 3 min read

Swiatek has extended her win streak to 32 matches (Source: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Polish ace Iga Swiatek extended her winning streak to 32 matches as she prevailed against China's Qinwen Zheng in the fourth round at the French Open. Swiatek made a resounding comeback to win in three sets 6-7(5), 6-0, 6-2. She will next face the number 11 seed, Jessica Pegula. Daria Kasatkina and Veronika Kudermetova have progressed further as well. Here's more.

Information A look at the stats from the match

Swiatek fired two aces to Zheng's tally of four. She won a total of 112 points to her rival's count of 83. She claimed 63 points off her serves. She converted seven of her 14 break points.

Words Here's what Swiatek said after the match

"She [Zheng] played really good tennis with heavy topspins. The key in the second set was kind of not letting her do that again. I'm pretty happy that I could play a little bit faster and put pressure on her," said Swiatek. The world number one enjoys a win-loss record of 18-2 at the French Open and 39-11 across Slams.

Pegula Pegula ousts Begu in the fourth round

Pegula hammered Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu 4-6, 6-2, 6-3 to mark her maiden appearance in the quarters at the French Open. She has now bettered her win-loss record against Begu (1-2). The 28-year-old chases her maiden Slam. She finished as the quarter-finalist in 2021 and 2022 at the Australian Open. She will be up against Swiatek, with a 1-1 record in their ATP match-ups.

Kasatkina Kasatkina continues her stellar form

Kasatkina thumped Camila Giorgi in straight sets 6-2, 6-2 to register a 2-0 win record over the latter. She has now equaled her best run in a Grand Slam, having reached the last eight in French Open and Wimbledon in 2018. The number 20 seed is yet to drop a set in the tournament underway. She now boasts a 22-10 record this season.

Kudermetova Kudermetova outwits Keys to snatch a quarters berth

Kudermetova prevailed against Madison Keys to stamp her maiden appearance in the quarters at the French Open. It is her best run in a major, having exited in the third round at the Australian Open (2021, 2022). She now holds an 8-3 record at the Roland Garros. She will next face Kasatkina, having lost in their only meeting in St Petersburg in 2021.

Information A look at the other winners in the fourth round

Number 17 seed Leylah Fernandez defeated Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 4-6, 6-3. She will face Martina Trevisan, who beat Aliaksandra Sasnovich 7-6(10), 7-5. Number 18 seed Coco Gauff bested Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-0. She will take on Sloane Stephens, who breezed past Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-0.