Sports

2022 French Open: Marin Cilic knocks out Russia's Daniil Medvedev

2022 French Open: Marin Cilic knocks out Russia's Daniil Medvedev

Written by Parth Dhall May 31, 2022, 11:29 am 2 min read

Cilic beat Medvedev 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 (Source: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Croatia's Marin Cilic has knocked world number two Daniil Medvedev out of the 2022 French Open. The former claimed a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 win over Medvedev after an hour and 45 minutes on Court Philippe-Chatrier. Cilic claimed his biggest win (by Ranking) in over four years. The Croatian has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time since 2018.

Stats Here are the stats of the match

Cilic won a total of 85 points and 33 winners in the match. He smashed as many as five aces, while Medvedev whacked four. The former won 43% (32/75) of the receiving points and 71% (5/7) of break points. Cilic clinched 72% (18/25) of net points. Medvedev recorded as many as 28 unforced errors and five double faults.

Twitter Post Here is what Cilic said after the match

"One of the best matches of my career from start to finish."@cilic_marin, take a bow 👏#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/UQnJsEglwL — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 30, 2022

Majors Medvedev is 7-6 at majors

Medvedev had his best run at Roland Garros last year, having reached the quarter-finals. He registered victories over Reilly Opelka and Cristian Garin before losing to eventual runner-up Stefanos Tsitsipas. Before that edition, Medvedev had not won a game at Roland Garros. The Russian is 7-6 in the clay-court tournament. Medvedev clinched his maiden major title last year at the US Open.

Information Medvedev leads the head-to-head series 3-1

Medvedev entered the match with a 3-0 head-to-head record against Cilic. He defeated Cilic in the Davis Cup Finals (2021), Wimbledon (2021), and Washington (2019). The latter has now claimed his maiden win over Medvedev at Roland Garros.

Clash Cilic and Rublev eye the semis berth

Cilic will take on Andrey Rublev in the quarter-final. Both players will look to qualify for their first semi-final at Roland Garros. Rublev is yet to reach the penultimate stage at a major. Meanwhile, Cilic is vying to reach the last four for the first time since the 2018 Australian Open. Rublev has a 4-2 lead over Cilic in the head-to-head series.