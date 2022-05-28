Sports

2022 French Open: Badosa retires; Sabalenka beaten by Giorgi

Sabalenka was beaten by Giorgi (Photo credit: Twitter/@rolandgarros)

Paula Badosa has exited from the 2022 French Open third-round match after retiring during her tie versus Veronika Kudermetova. The Spaniard was trailing Kudermetova 3-6, 1-2. Meanwhile, another high-profile player, Aryna Sabalenka, made an early exit. Sabalenka was beaten by Camila Giorgi 4-6, 6-1, 6-0. Sabalenka has now suffered a third successive third-round exit at Roland Garros. Here's. more.

Sabalenka Unwanted numbers for Sabalenka

Sabalenka now has a 7-5 win-loss record at the French Open. Overall, she has a 31-18 win-loss record at Slams. She has a 15-12 win-loss record in 2022 as her wait for a trophy extends. Sabalenka now has a 1-2 win-loss record versus Giorgi. This was her second successive loss versus Giorgi as well (also 2021 Eastbourne).

Duel Giorgi to face an in-form Kasatkina

Giorgi will take on No.20 seed Daria Kasatkina in the round of 16. Kasatkina enjoyed a 6-3, 6-2 victory over Shelby Rogers in Saturday's third round. Kasatkina has dropped only ten games in total in her three victories so far. She needed 1 hour and 19 minutes to dispatch the 50th-ranked Rogers.

Do you know? Notable numbers for Giorgi

Giorgi has now reached the fourth round for the very first time in her career. As per WTA, she has won five of her last seven matches against Top 10 players. Interestingly, before this patch, she had lost 12 straight matches against the Top 10.

Badosa Badosa forced to retire with an injury

Badosa had to retire from her match from an injury. Badosa took a medical timeout on her right knee after losing five straight games from being 2-0 up in the first set. Badosa had previously beaten Kudermetova twice this year, in Indian Wells and Madrid respectively. As per WTA, this was Kudermetova's fourth career win against a Top 5 player.