Italian Open: Djokovic marches into quarters; Shapovalov downs Nadal

Top seed Novak Djokovic hammered former number three Stan Wawrinka 6-2, 6-2 in the round of 16 clash at the 2022 Italian Open. The Serb now enjoys a 20-6 win-loss record against Wawrinka. He needs to enter the semi-finals to retain the number one spot in the ATP Rankings. Meanwhile, Denis Shapovalov ousted Rafael Nadal 1-6, 7-5, 6-2 to progress further. Here's more.

Djokovic Djokovic busts Wawrinka in round of 16

Djokovic pocketed 64 points including 33 from serves. He garnered 31 receiving points to Wawrinka's 15. He has dropped only nine games in the last two matches. Up next, the five-time winner will face the number eight seed, Felix Auger-Aliassime, in their maiden meet in the quarters. Aliassime eased past Marcos Giron in straight sets 6-3, 6-2. Earlier, he beat Spain's Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Words I know his game and what is expected: Novak Djokovic

Djokovic heaped praise on Aliassime ahead of their upcoming meet. "I have known Felix for quite a few years. He is established, a Top 10 player, so is right up there. He is as hard worker on the Tour that you see and he is a nice guy. His all-round game is improving. I know his game and what is expected."

Shapovalov Shapovalov stuns Nadal 1-6, 7-5, 6-2

The number 13 seed ousted the 10-time Italian Open winner in a hard-fought battle. Shapovalov now enjoys a 2-4 win-loss record against the Spanish ace. He has progressed into this sixth ATP Masters 1000 quarter-final. He will face the fifth seed Casper Ruud, who outclassed Jenson Brooksby 6-3, 6-4. Ruud has a 1-0 lead over Shapovalov, having won the 2021 Geneva Open final.

Wins Zverev sets up Garin for the quarter-finals

Number two seed Alexander Zverev pummeled Alex de Minaur 6-3, 7-6(5). The 2022 Madrid Open finalist will lock horns with Chile's Cristian Garin. Garin bested Marin Cilic 6-3, 4-6, 6-4. The number 36 ranked player is a five-time ATP winner with all his titles on clay courts. He has a 1-0 lead over Zverev, having won in the quarters at the 2019 Munich Open.

Tsitsipas vs Sinner Tsitsipas to face Jannik Sinner in the last eight

Stefanos Tsitisipas battered Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-0, 6-3. The Greek has a stellar 29-9 win-loss record in 2022, having surpassed Carlos Alcaraz's tally of 28 wins. He defended his Monte-Carlo Masters title this season. He will surpass Nadal on Monday to grab the fourth spot in the ATP Rankings. He will face the number 10 seed, Jannik Sinner, who beat Filip Krajinovic 6-2, 7-6(8).

H2H A look at Tsitsipas' head-to-head record against Sinner

Tsitsipas has a 3-1 lead over Sinner in the ATP match-ups. He had won their last meet during the Australian Open quarter-finals (6-3, 6-4, 6-2). They had met in 2020, with Sinner grabbing a win in three sets. The Italian has a 24-5 win record this season. He will be competing in the last eight for the first time at the Italian Open.