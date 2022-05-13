Sports

Premier League 2021-22: Kane, Son help Tottenham sink Arsenal 3-0

Spurs hammered Arsenal 3-0 in the north London derby (Photo credit: Twitter/@PremierLeague)

Tottenham put a lot of pressure on Arsenal in the race for a place in next season's Champions League after sealing a north London derby win. Arsenal failed to produce substance and with Rob Holding having been sent off in the 33rd minute, the game was done and dusted. Harry Kane scored a brace as Son Heung-min got another in this Premier League fixture.

Kane gave Spurs the lead with a penalty in the 22nd minute after Sonn was fouled by Cedric Soares. He added a second goal before the break with a descending far-post header from Rodrigo Bentancur flick. In between, Arsenal had Holding sent off a foul on Son. Two minutes after half-time, Son added Spurs' third and sealed the deal for his side.

Context Why does this story matter?

Arsenal could have made it to the top four at Spurs' expense with a victory.

However, a defeat means that Spurs are very much in the race now alongside the Gunners.

Chelsea need a point to ensure qualification and therefore the fight could go until the final gameweek between Arsenal and Spurs.

This was a body blow for Arsenal. losing so heavily.

Kane Kane races to 181 Premier League goals

In 280 Premier League appearances, Kane has scored 181 goals, besides making 42 assists. In the ongoing season, Kane has scored 15 goals, besides helping his side with 8 assists. In eight successive seasons now, Kane has scored 15-plus Premier League goals. In all competitions this season, Kane has scored 25 goals. Overall, he has 246 goals in 384 appearances for Spurs.

Son Notable numbers for Son

Son Heung-min has scored 21 non-penalty goals in the Premier League this season. As per Opta, only Kane has netted more goals, excluding penalties, in a single season in the competition for Spurs (28 in 2017-18 and 24 in 2016-17). Son now has 91 Premier League goals in 230 games. He has also made 46 assists.

Do you know? Biggest league win for Spurs since August 1961

As per Opta, Spurs have won three consecutive home league games against Arsenal for the first time since August 1961. Notably, this is their biggest league win against the Gunners since April 1983 (5-0).