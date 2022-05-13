Sports

Italian Open: Swiatek downs Azarenka; wins for Sakkari, Andreescu

Swiatek has extended her win-streak to 25 matches (Source: Twitter/@iga_swiatek)

Reigning champion Iga Swiatek staged an emphatic win over number 16 seed Victoria Azarenka in the round of 16 at the Italian Open on Thursday. The world number one bagged a straight-set win (6-4, 6-1) to advance into the last eight. She will face Bianca Andreescu from Canada in the quarters. Maria Sakkari and Aryna Sabalenka have advanced into the quarter-finals as well.

Information A look at the numbers from the match

Swiatek pocketed a total of 83 points, including 52 from serves. She dished out 34 winners and 39 unforced errors. She claimed 31 receiving points. Notably, she won 12 of the last 14 games in that match-up.

Swiatek Swiatek hammers Azarenka 6-4, 6-1

Swiatek staged a comeback from 0-3 in the first set to eventually claim her 25th consecutive win on the tour. Notably, it is the longest win streak since Serena Williams' tally of 27 straight wins in 2015. Up next, she will face the 2019 US open winner, Bianca Andreescu, in the quarters. Andreescu hammered Croatia's Petra Martic 6-4, 6-4.

Do you know? Andreescu reaches her first WTA 1000 quarter-finals in 14 months

Interestingly, the world number 90 last reached a WTA 1000 quarter-final in the 2021 Miami Open. She was the runner-up, having lost to Ashleigh Barty 6-3, 4-0 (retired). Meanwhile, Andreescu is yet to face Swiatek in the ATP match-ups.

Sabalenka Sabalenka ousts Pegula in Round of 16

Number three seed, Aryna Sabalenka, battered Jessica Pegula in straight sets 6-1, 6-4. As per WTA, she now enjoys a 3-1 win record against the number 13 seed. All her wins have been on clay courts. It would be Sabalenka's first appearance in the quarters at the Rome Masters. She will next face Amanda Anisimova. Anisimova hammered number seven seed, Danielle Collins, 6-2, 6-2.

Information A look at Anisimova's head-to-head record against Sabalenka

Anisimova would be competing in her back-to-back WTA 1000 quarter-finals, having reached the quarters at the Madrid Open earlier this month. She had lost to Ekaterina Alexandrova. Anisimova has a 4-0 win record against Sabalenka, with two of her wins on clay in 2022.

Wins Jabeur to face Sakkari in quarters

Number nine seed Ons Jabeur bested Yulia Putintseva 6-3, 6-2. The Madrid Open winner will be up against the number four seed, Maria Sakkari. Sakkari defeated Coco Gauff 6-4, 7-5. It was her fourth win in five meets against the number 15 seed. She has a 1-1 win record against Jabeur, with the former winning in the quarters in Ostrava in 2020.

Teichmann vs Kasatkina Kasatkina to lock horns with Teichmann

Daria Kasatkina annihilated the number two seed and world number three Paula Badosa 6-4, 6-4 in the Round of 16. As per WTA, it was her third win over a Top 10 rival in 2022. She has now won six of her last eight matches against the Top 5 players. She will face Jil Teichmann in the last eight later this evening.

Quote Kasatkina's statement after she upset Badosa

Kasatkina pocketed 80 points, including 33 from serves. "I feel like my level is growing with every match," said Kasatkina post her win. "I'm pretty happy with my level today, and I hope I'm going to be the same or better tomorrow."

Information Kasatkina's head-to-head record against Teichmann

Kasatkina had beaten the world number 29 in straight sets in their last meet during the 2021 Billie Jean King Cup. Notably, Kasatkina will compete in her first quarter-finals at the Italian Open, having lost on the last four occasions in the Round of 16.