IPL 2022, RCB vs PBKS: Pitch report, stats, streaming details

Written by V Shashank May 13, 2022, 12:37 pm 2 min read

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) face a dangling Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 60th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Friday. RCB are seated fourth with seven wins from 12 matches (NRR of -0.115). Meanwhile, eighth-placed PBKS have to win each of their remaining three fixtures to stand for a playoff berth (-0.231). Here is the pitch report.

Details Pitch report and conditions

The Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The wicket has averaged a first-innings total of close to 150 (last five matches). The side batting first has won the previous two outings, with the chasing side winning the first three. Both pacers and spinners have punched impressive numbers. The last outing at Brabourne witnessed MI (177/6) outwit GT (172/5) by five runs.

RCB How have RCB fared at Brabourne in IPL?

RCB have a 1-2 win-loss record at this venue. They have lost both their matches at Brabourne in IPL 2022. RCB (68) had suffered a nine-wicket drubbing at the hands of SRH (72/1). Later, RCB (170/6) failed to contain GT (174/4), losing by six wickets. Virat Kohli (58) and Rajat Patidar (52) had scored the bulk of runs for the Challengers.

PBKS How have PBKS performed at Brabourne in IPL?

Punjab Kings have won just one of their four outings at this venue. This season, PBKS (180/8) thumped CSK (126) by 54 runs. PBKS (189/9) were handed a six-wicket defeat by GT (190/4). Liam Livingstone struck a 27-ball 64 for Punjab Kings. Later, PBKS (115) lost by nine wickets to DC (119/1). Wicket-keeper Jitesh Sharma (32) was the top scorer for PBKS.

Stats Key performers at Brabourne in IPL 2022

David Warner (DC) has pummeled the most runs at Brabourne this season. The southpaw has amassed 213 runs in three outings at 213.00. He has struck three fifties. Shubman Gill (GT) follows suit, having struck 179 runs at 59.66. Chinaman Kuldeep Yadav (DC) and left-arm quick Khaleel Ahmed (DC) have scalped 10 wickets each at this venue in IPL 2022.

Data Highest and lowest scores at Brabourne in IPL 2022

Highest scores registered at Brabourne in IPL 2022: 217/5 RR vs KKR, 215/5 DC vs KKR, and 211/4 LSG vs CSK. Meanwhile, the lowest scores at this venue this season: 68 RCB vs SRH, 72/1 SRH vs RCB, and 115 PBKS vs DC.

Information RCB vs PBKS: Telecast details

The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (7:30 PM IST). It can be live-streamed on the Hotstar app (paid subscription). The match will be available for viewing across languages: Hindi, Bangla, English, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Marathi.