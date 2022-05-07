Sports

IPL 2022, SRH vs RCB: Preview, stats, and Fantasy XI

May 07, 2022

RCB have six wins from 11 matches in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@RCBTweets)

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) face Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 54th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season on Sunday. Sunrisers have mustered five wins from 10 matches (NRR of +0.325). They are on a three-match losing streak. Meanwhile, RCB have six wins from 11 outings (-0.444) That includes a 13-run win over CSK in the recent outing. Here is the preview.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV listing

The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will host this duel. The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network (3:30 PM IST) or live-streamed on the Hotstar app. It is a good batting wicket, boasting an average first innings total of close to 175 (last five matches). Pacers have found considerable success. Sides batting second have won seven out of 13 games this season.

SRH Sunrisers aim to bounce back against RCB

Sunrisers have had wins and losses in patches. They lost their first two outings. That was followed by a five-match win streak. Now, they are back on the losing front. SRH would want to notch up wins at any expense. Batting-wise, the onus would be on Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran. Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar would be banked heavily for this fixture.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in IPL

Both teams have faced each other on 21 occasions in IPL (including one abandoned game). SRH have won 12 times, while RCB have claimed a win on 8 occasions. RCB (68) were handed a nine-wicket drubbing by SRH (72/1) in their earlier match-up this season.

RCB RCB would want to build on their win over CSK

The playoff chances are very much alive for the Royal Challengers. The inclusion of Rajat Patidar and Mahipal Lomror has bolstered their batting line-up. Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik have been among the runs so far. Hopefully, Virat Kohli's sorry exhibitions come to a close. RCB's bowling has looked strong as ever. Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, and Wanindu Hasaranga could have a concrete show.

Probable XI A look at the probable XI of both sides

SRH (probable XI): Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (c), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Shashank Singh, Sean Abbott, Shreyas Gopal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kartik Tyagi, Umran Malik. RCB (probable XI): Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Mahipal Lomror, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.

Stats Who are the key performers?

Rahul Tripathi (SRH) has slammed 250 runs in 10 outings this season. He averages 35.71. In eight innings this season, Aiden Markram (SRH) has scored 305 runs at 76.25. Faf du Plessis (RCB) has aggregated 316 runs in 11 matches in IPL 2022. He averages 28.72. Aussie seamer Josh Hazlewood (RCB) has scalped 11 wickets in seven matches this season at 17.36.

Fantasy XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket options

Fantasy XI (option 1): Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran, Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Mahipal Lomror, Abhishek Sharma, Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga. Fantasy XI (option 2): Dinesh Karthik, Nicholas Pooran, Faf du Plessis, Rahul Tripathi, Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Aiden Markram, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga.