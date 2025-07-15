WI register second-lowest score in Test history: Details here 

West Indies have made the unwanted record of registering the second-lowest score in Test history. The team was bowled out for just 27 runs in the fourth innings of the third and final Test against Australia at Sabina Park, Jamaica, which was a Day-Night affair. The only other instance of a lower score came when New Zealand was dismissed for 26 against England in Auckland in 1955.

Bowling brilliance Australian bowlers wreak havoc on WI batting The Australian bowlers, led by Mitchell Starc and Scott Boland, wreaked havoc on the West Indian batting order. Starc took 6/9 in 7.3 overs while Boland claimed a hat-trick. Their exceptional performances helped Australia dismiss WI cheaply and win the match by a massive margin of 176 runs within three days. While seven WI batters bagged ducks in the fourth innings, Justin Greaves (11) was the only one to s

Milestone moment Starc's best-ever bowling figures and 400 Test wickets In his 100th Test match, Starc became the fastest bowler to take a five-wicket haul in a game, achieving this feat in just 15 balls. He also crossed the 400-wicket mark in Tests, becoming the fourth Australian after Shane Warne (708), Glenn McGrath (563), and Nathan Lyon (562) to achieve this milestone. His figures of six for nine are now his best-ever bowling stats in Test cricket.