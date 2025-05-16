Decoding scenario of overseas players for remainder of IPL 2025
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 will resume on May 17 after a break amid rising cross-border tensions between India and Pakistan.
As the tournament enters its final leg, we decode foreign players who will be available for the remaining matches in addition to looking at temporary replacements for those who cannot return.
Also we present players who won't take part in this season's remainder.
Gujarat Titans
Gujarat Titans have things covered up
Gujarat Titans have a formidable foreign player lineup for the remainder of IPL 2025.
Jos Buttler and Kagiso Rabada will remain available until the end of the league stage, while Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, Karim Janat, Dasun Shanaka, and Gerald Coetzee will continue to feature.
Notably, Buttler will be replaced by Sri Lanka's Kusal Mendis in the playoffs.
Buttler has international duties with England.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
RCB's situation at the moment
Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) have a combination of available and uncertain foreign players for the rest of the season.
Romario Shepherd, Phil Salt and Jacob Bethell will be available for only two league-stage games. Meanwhile, Tim David, Liam Livingstone, and Nuwan Thushara are confirmed participants.
Josh Hazlewood's participation remains uncertain as he is nursing an injury alongside Australia have the ICC World Test Championship final next month and they need Hazlewood fit and firing.
PBKS
Punjab Kings are hit hard
Punjab Kings have a bunch of overseas players lined up for the remainder of IPL 2025.
As per ESPNcricinfo, they will have Mitchell Owen, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen till the league stage ends.
Meanwhile, they have Xavier Bartlett and Kyle Jamieson (temporary replacement for injured Lockie Ferguson).
Additionaly, the likes of Josh Inglis, Marcus Stoinis, Aaron Hardie's situations remain uncertain.
Delhi Capitals
Starc will skip IPL remainder for DC
Delhi Capitals have four foreign players to choose from for the rest of IPL 2025. Tristan Stubbs will be available till league stage ends whereas Faf du Plessis, Dushmantha Chameera and Sediqullah Atal will be available.
Mitchell Starc won't feature for DC anymore. Earlier Jake Fraser-McGurk was replaced by Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman.
Rahman, who got his NOC from the Bangladesh Cricket Board, will be available from May 18-24. He won't be available if DC make it to the playoffs.
Lastly, Donovan Ferreira is unavailable.
LSG and KKR
LSG and KKR have majority of their foreign stars
Lucknow Super Giants have Aiden Markram till the league stage ends. Meanwhile, the likes of Mitchell Marsh, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Matthew Breetzke and Will O'Rourke are available for the side.
Notably, O'Rourke came in for injured Mayank Yadav.
WI pacer Shamar Joseph, however, won't be available for LSG.
Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will stick with Sunil Narine, Andre Russell, Quinton de Kock, Spencer Johnson, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Anrich Nortje.
Moeen Ali and Rovman Powell will miss out for KKR.
Duo
RR and SRH's situation
Rajasthan Royals will retain Shimron Hetmyer, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana.
However, Jofra Archer and Nandre Burger will be unavailable for the rest of IPL 2025.
RR have already been eliminated from IPL 2025.
Sunrisers Hyderabad will stick with Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Heinrich Klaasen, Kamindu Mendis and Eshan Malinga while Wiaan Mulder is unavailable.
Like RR, SRH too are eliminated from the IPL 2025 season.
MI
A look at MI's situation
England's Will Jacks will be available until the league stage ends and he is set to be replaced by Jonny Bairstow for the playoffs.
South Africa's Ryan Rickelton is also available until the league stage and he is set to be replaced by Richard Gleeson for the playoffs.
Meanwhile, duo Bevon Jacobs, Corbin Bosch are available until the league stage ends.
Mitchell Santner, Trent Boult, Reece Topley and Mujeeb Ur Rahman will remain available for MI throughout.
CSK have a bunch of absentees
CSK, who are already eliminated, will have the likes of Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Dewald Brevis, Devon Conway for their season remainder. However, the likes of Jamie Overton, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra and Nathan Ellis won't feature for CSK.