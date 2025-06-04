Uncapped Mitchell Owen named in Australia's squad for WI T20Is
Mitchell Owen, the hero of the 20204-25 Big Bash League final, has been selected in Australia's squad for their upcoming T20I series against the West Indies, in July.
The five-match tour will be Owen's first experience with international cricket.
He earned his maiden call-up after a stellar season in the BBL, where he scored a match-winning century in the final for Hobart Hurricanes.
Squad changes
Owen to bolster top-order
With Travis Head missing the series and Jake Fraser-McGurk dropped, Owen could get a chance to bat at the top of the order.
Matthew Kuhnemann is also in line to make his T20 International debut on this tour.
The squad will be captained by Mitchell Marsh, who returns after Josh Inglis stood in during Australia's last T20Is against Pakistan in November.
Player absences
Cummins, Starc to miss T20Is; Hazlewood returns
Notably, all-format stars Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc will miss the T20s and return home after the Windies Tests.
However, Josh Hazlewood has been included in the squad for his first T20 assignment since winning the IPL title with Royal Challengers Bengaluru this week.
Inglis, Kuhnemann, and Cameron Green are the only other Test squad members staying on for these matches.
Replacement
Hardie replaces Stoinis
Aaron Hardie, another Western Australian allrounder, will replace Marcus Stoinis in the squad.
Stoinis has been a key player for Australia in his last 21 T20Is with an average close to 40 and a strike-rate of 154.
He also contributed with 24 wickets at an average of 19.12.
Although he retired from ODIs earlier this year and doesn't have a national contract, the bilateral series doesn't clash with overseas franchise commitments.
Squad updates
A look at other details
Cooper Connolly makes his return to the T20I squad after missing the Pakistan series in November due to injury.
Spencer Johnson, Nathan Ellis, Ben Dwarshuis and Sean Abbott will be vying for World Cup selection as seam options alongside Hazlewood.
Kuhnemann will also be vying for a spot with first-choice spinner Adam Zampa in the squad.
Information
A look at Australia's squad
Australia's T20I squad for WI series: Mitchell Marsh (c), Sean Abbott, Cooper Connolly, Tim David, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Aaron Hardie, Josh Hazlewood, Josh Inglis (wk), Spencer Johnson, Matt Kuhnemann, Glenn Maxwell, Mitch Owen, Matthew Short, Adam Zampa.