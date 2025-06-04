What's the story

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season has finally come to an end with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) lifting the title for the very first time.

While some new players have made a mark this season, many prominent names failed to live up to the expectations.

Several players retained at exorbitant prices ahead of the mega auction struggled throughout the season.

Here are five retained players who couldn't match their price tags in IPL 2025.