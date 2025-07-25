Ayodhya family abandons cancer-patient grandma on road; she dies later  

In a shocking incident in Ayodhya , Uttar Pradesh , a family abandoned their elderly, cancer-stricken grandmother on the street. The incident occurred around 2:00am when three people—two women and one man—dropped the woman off near Darshan Nagar Medical College in an e-rickshaw. CCTV footage shows them leaving her unconscious by the roadside and quickly departing without any communication.

Discovery and response Woman found unconscious on road The woman lay unattended on the deserted street until around 10:00am, when locals spotted her and alerted the Darshan Nagar police outpost. The police rushed to the spot and immediately shifted her to Darshan Nagar Medical College's trauma center. She was found in a critical state with an unresponsive body and a deep neck wound, suspected to be from cancer.

Twitter Post CCTV footage shows group dumping the frail woman रामनगरी अयोध्या में मानवता शर्मसार–



2 महिला और 1 पुरुष, एक बुजुर्ग महिला को ईरिक्शा में लाए। रात के अंधेरे में सुनसान रास्ते पर उतारा और लेटाकर भाग गए। सुबह लोगों की नजर पड़ी। पुलिस ने वृद्धा को हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती कराया। हालत इतनी खराब है कि वो न चलने, न बोलने की स्थिति में है। pic.twitter.com/MGNURxpQx2 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) July 24, 2025

Medical outcome Woman succumb to her injuries later in the evening Despite the best efforts of doctors, the woman succumbed to her injuries later in the evening. The police confirmed that they are investigating this incident and have launched a search operation to trace her family. They reviewed CCTV footage but found it difficult to identify those involved due to darkness and distance.