This vaccine booster can enhance immunity against cancer by 150x
What's the story
Researchers in China have developed a groundbreaking vaccine booster that can enhance immune responses to tumors and infections by as much as 150 times.
The innovation is expected to significantly improve treatments for malignant conditions such as melanoma and liver cancer.
It could also potentially increase the effectiveness of vaccines against rapidly evolving viruses, such as the one responsible for COVID-19.
Collaborative effort
Collaboration among Chinese universities
The research behind this vaccine booster involved scientists from Guangzhou's Sun Yat-sen University, Fudan University, and Liaoning University.
Their findings were published in the journal Nature.
Wang Ji, a researcher with the Institute of Precision Medicine at the First Affiliated Hospital of SYSU and corresponding author of the study, explained that delivering vaccine antigens to CD8+ T cells needs three critical steps.
They include cytoplasmic entry into antigen-presenting cells (APCs), APC activation and endoplasmic reticulum (ER) targeting.
Innovative approach
A molecular 'elevator' for vaccine delivery
The research team has developed a unique system called SABER, short for STING Agonist-Based ER-Targeting Molecules.
Wang Ji likened traditional vaccine delivery to guiding hikers to a mountain base.
However, their system works like a molecular "elevator," skipping cellular barriers and directly delivering antigens to the ER.
This innovative approach solves the "last-mile" delivery challenge in vaccine administration.
Efficient delivery
SABER: A dedicated 'courier' for antigens
The team's experiments showed that SABER acts as a dedicated "courier," delivering antigens from the cytoplasm to the ER with precision and efficiency.
In animal experiments, the technology stopped the progression of disease in mice with melanomas, making sure that all mice survived.
Meanwhile, in the control group, around 90% of the mice died within five weeks.