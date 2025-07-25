Goa becomes top tourist hub, thanks to air connectivity boost

Goa has emerged as one of India's most well-connected tourist destinations, thanks to a major boost in air connectivity in 2024-25. The state has seen an increase in domestic and international flight frequencies, charter operations, and route expansions. This development ensures round-the-year access for tourists. "International operators have lauded Goa's airport facilitation and the state's diverse tourism offerings," Tourism Minister Rohan Khaunte told CNBC-TV18.

Charter surge Surge in international charter arrivals The state has also seen a sharp rise in international charter arrivals from countries like Russia, the UK, Kazakhstan, Poland, and Uzbekistan. Scheduled flights from the Middle East and Iran have also increased. Domestically, new routes now connect Goa with cities such as Solapur and Hyderabad through both Dabolim Airport and Mopa Airport. These developments are expected to boost tourism during festivals and long weekends.

Funding boost ₹383 crore central grants for tourism projects The state has received ₹383 crore in central grants from March 2017 to June 2025. This funding is for various projects, including the development of Coastal Circuits and iconic tourist centers. The government also plans to deepen airline partnerships and introduce new charter routes as part of its broader tourism strategy.

Strategic planning Growth in air access key to tourism strategy Khaunte emphasized that "this growth in air access is key to our tourism strategy." He added that better connectivity brings wider audiences globally and helps promote Goa's rich offerings beyond the conventional. Tourism Director Kedar Naik also stressed that connectivity is key to tourism growth, saying it has helped welcome more visitors across seasons from a wider range of source markets.